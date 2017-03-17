This week on Blu-ray & DVD with limited steelbook packaging and Mondo artwork from Anchor Bay Entertainment and director Mamoru Oshii is the amazing story of “Ghost in the Shell.”

In an electronic network, it is the year 2029 in New Port City and humanity has now come to live in cybernetic bodies. These shells they live in contain their consciousness but along with that are special abilities.

Major Motoko Kusanagi (voiced by Mimi Woods) is one such cybernetic who is also a government agent on the hunt for he Puppet Master. This Puppet Master has obtained the ability to get inside human hosts through a computer virus. Given the assignment, she brings in Section 9 and they are immediately hit strong by the Puppet Master.

Calling in another squad, Section 6, they work to discover out how bring the Puppet Master (Tom Wyner) out into the open. Motoko dives deep into the Puppet Master and discover that Project 2501 exists and that he has been looking for Motoko all this time.

Her rescuer Batou (Richard Epcar) tries to stop the conversation between Motoko and the Puppet Master but instead the Puppet Master ghost-hacks him Knowing that there are orders for Section 6 to destroy him, it is only a matter of time before they cover up Project 250l.

What Motoko wants is more answers and when the Puppet Master tells her everything, it becomes clear that when Section 6 attacks, Batou will do what is necessary to save her.

A merge is coming and they all better be prepared!

Each of these characters has something different to bring to the storyline of a cybernetic female who is powerful and strong. More importantly, the character of Motoko was my first experience with a strong female anime and had me so interested that I continued looking for the same thing for years. Other voice cast includes Christopher Joyce as Togusa, William Knight as Chief Aramaki, Michael Sorich as Ishikawa, and Simon Prescott as Chief Nakamura.

I love the animation with its rich detail knowing that this story wouldn’t have worked without it. The intensity is there along with characters that are not always what they appear to be.

Director Mamoru Oshii has taken the anime experience to a futuristic level that is stellar to the imagination. Released in 1995 the film made its way from Japan to the United States and the rest of Europe. Five years later Oshii would return for “Ghost in the Shell: Innocence.”

“Ghost in the Shell” comes in an amazing steelbook with artwork from Mondo that makes it even more exciting to own capturing the feel of an incredible story. Also included in the Steelbook Blu-ray & DVD is the Digital HD Ultraviolet code that allows viewing of “Ghost in the Shell” from anywhere.

It is time to revisit an iconic and classic story done in vivid and brilliant animation!

In the end – question human existence!

