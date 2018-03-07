2018 Oscar fashion and swag bag goodies

Politics, the MeToo Movement, the NRA and diversity were hot topics at the 90th Annual Oscars Awards in L.A. this past weekend. I’m always very interested in the red carpet and as usual, it’s never a dull moment! Some of the gowns took my breath away and some of the gowns made me gasp, but not in a good way! They simply made me ask, “What were you thinking?” I’m sure there will be a few stylists losing their jobs soon and some gaining new clients due to their gown selections.

I thought Mary J. Blige and Gina Rodriguez’s gowns were stunning! So were Jennifer Garner’s, Helen Mirren’s, Jane Fonda’s and a few others! I was so glad to see Allison Janney take home her first Oscar for the best supporting actress role for “I, Tonya,” because I love her on the hit CBS sitcom “Mom.”

Here is a link to a few of the glamorous looks from the Oscars: 2018 OSCAR RED CARPET GLAMOUR

If you are nominated for an Oscar, you are gifted with a “swag bag” that’s a wonderful bag full of fantastic gifts rumored to be worth a taxable six figures. Distinctive Assets won’t get more specific about the value of their giveaways, but they say that a number of brands pay to be a part of the bag, at least $4,000 per item. It’s not an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences sanctioned activity that these bags are given to the nominees, but Distinctive Assets has been handing out extravagant gift bags for at least 16 years and are now calling them “Everybody Wins” gifts, instead of using Oscars in the branding.

Could that be because there was a lawsuit filed and since resolved between them a few years ago? Probably. Distinctive Assets delivers the goodies to each person’s home or hotel the week leading up to the show.

Below are just a few of the items that I found a bit interesting in this year’s Oscar’s swag bag:

Edible jewelry from Chocolatines

Underarm sweat patches from Dandi Patch

Lemonade-flavored moonshine from Southern Wicked Lemonade

A 12-night Tanzania trip for two from International Expeditions

A 7-day Hawaii trip at Koloa Landing Resort in Poipu

A stay at Avaton Luxury Villas Resort in Halkidiki, Greece

A weeklong spa retreat at Golden Door

Pepperface, a lightweight pepper spray

Chao Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation dental procedure

A Luxura Diamonds “conflict-free” necklace

10 sessions with personal trainer Alexis Seletzky

A one-year supply of ALLÉL’s skincare program

Bangarang’s Positive Cube, a wooden box filled with 199 cards of positive action and quotes

Color-changing lipstick from Blush & Whimsy

Charleston & Harlow soy candles

Organic, vegan and small-batch Delicacies lollipops

Face It and Eye Love It facewash and makeup removers

Happiest Tee’s American-made T-shirts

Weight loss supplement Hydroxycut Organic

10-piece Inception of Beauty makeup set

Justice for Vets symbolic coin

An 18-minute phobia-relief session with Kalliope

LE CÈLINE eyelashes products

Liwu jewelry from Ireland

Look Fabulous Forever makeup specially formulated for older women

M.Y.O cosmetic clutch

99 Creative WOWs creativity kit

Nurse Gigi skin rejuvenation procedures

Oumere anti-aging skincare

Paiva Aloe cleanser and mask,

PETA’s cruelty-free bath bombs

2 gourmet pretzel gift boxes from Posh Pretzels

A.I. beauty startup PROVEN’s personalized skincare products

Commissioned work from Reian Williams Fine Art

Youthblast anti-aging supplement and 24k Gold Facial

Until next time my Veteran Fashionistas, as always, stay fashionable!

