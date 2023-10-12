Jeri Jacquin

Coming from Bluray and DVD from director Louis Mandylor, Saban Films and Well Go USA is the story of past mistakes, coming together and struggling to survive 3 DAYS IN MALAY.

John Caputo (Louis Mandylor) has just been assigned to a remote airstrip in the jungle. Once there, he checks in with nurse Bess (Kelly B. Jones) who goes over his military jacket. Caputo makes a quick rundown of his boxing career, Marine tour and now with the Army. He is checked in and onto the barracks where he sees longtime friend James (Donald Cerrone).

But there is a history between these two men as Japanese forces are slowly surrounding the air field. The past mixes with the death of a friend as James starts feeling it all consume him. Even Reverend Conte (Quinton Jackson) tries to convince James that where they are and what they are doing comes with death.

Caputo is well known by the rest of the platoon with Adams (Ryan Francis), Conroy (Randall Bacon), and Simmons (Randy Wayne) and the accept him readily. On the other end of the compound, Murdock (Eoin O’Brien) is trying to convince General Harmon (Bear Williams) that the Japanese are going to attack and they are not ready.

For three days the men do what they need to do to stop the advancement of the enemy and save as many lives as they can.

Mandylor as Caputo is a man with inner demons that he is controlling. He has a history of mental pain trying to find a place to lay it to rest. Going from the boxing ring to the ring of war, Caputo wants to make the only peace possible and that is with his childhood friend James. On a personal note, I still love the character of Nick from MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING.

Cerrone as James wants to outwardly act like he isn’t shaken by seeing Caputo again. He keeps the conversation casual and light until one peek at his military jacket sends him into a rage. Taking it out on Caputo with boxing gloves, it is clear his friend has no desire for this kind of fight.

Bacon as Conroy takes a liking to Caputo and clearly does not agree with James’ tactics in handling their relationship. Bacon plays his soldier as a straight forward guy who knows what the job is and it’s not fighting each other. Jackson as the Reverand is a calming and strong force for the men and when the time calls for it, he doesn’t mind picking up a rifle and fighting with his comrades in arms.

O’Brien as Murdock is a man who clearly understand what is about to happen and cannot get the higher command to listen. Instead, he fights his way verbally through the ranks and when it all begins to come down, he jumps into fight without hesitation. Jones as Bess is a nurse who doesn’t take any guff from the men but almost instantly has an attraction to Caputo. She takes her job as a nurse seriously and stands up to anyone in her way.

Francis, Wayne and Williams bring the cast full circle and show what friendship, strength and faithfulness to the other men overshadowed the fear that anyone would feel. They bring a sense of camaraderie to the film and that’s important in showing what the men and women went through during with war with Japan.

Other cast include Kelly Reiter as Ellie, Alex Farnham as Jack along with Ron Smoorenburg, Jonathan Samson, John Garrett Mahlmeister, Alexander Winters, Vesse Saastamoinen and Andrey Kasushkin.

3 DAYS IN MALAY is a film not just about World War 2 but of the lives of the men and women during that time. There are stories within stories in the film and much of it is a rift between Caputo and James. Both have past issues and mistakes they are dealing with but James wants to take it out on Caputo whereas Caputo just wants peace with his childhood friend.

Director Mandylor does not sugar coat the horrors of war but instead lets it be known the truth of what war does to human beings. It is a brutal and, at times, shocking act and there is very little time to think about the consequences that come later, James’ inability to deal with his friend Evans death is proof of that.

In the end – it all happens in three days!

