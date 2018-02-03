Coming to Blu-ray/DVD and Digital HD along with STX Films and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is the return of our favorite ladies to show us how to be part of

“A Bad Moms Christmas.”

The holidays have arrived and Amy (Mila Kunis) is hoping to have a quiet and comfy holiday with daughter Jane (Oona Laurence), son Dylan (Emjay Anthony) and boyfriend Jessie (Jay Hernandez) and his daughter Lori (Ariana Greenblatt). Carla (Kathryn Hahn) and Kiki (Kristen Bell) are also trying to hold down the home front.

Of course, plans don’t apply to their Moms! Amy is distressed when Mom Ruth (Christine Baranski) shows up with Dad Hank (Peter Gallagher) in tow. Carla is happily surprised when Mom Isis (Susan Sarandon) arrives and Kiki breaks out in a sweat when Mom Sandy (Cheryl Hines) arrives wearing her face on a sweater.

Knowing this is going to be a holiday for the books, Amy, Kiki and Carla decide there is only one thing to do – have a drink and do a little tearing up for themselves. Making sure they vent to each other before the madness gets out of hand, they make sure to do one last thing before leaving the mall because, well, Amy needs a tree!

Amy and mom don’t waste any time annoying each other as Ruth continually tells her daughter that she obviously doesn’t care about giving her kids an amazing Christmas. Kiki cannot handle the smothering mom Sandy is doing to the point of visiting a therapist! Carla is thrilled to have her rebel mom around but Isis has her own agenda for the holiday visit.

All three women are pushed daily to their limits and it comes to a freeze when each must decide how to handle their respective mothers with boundaries and maybe a bit of alcohol as well.

OK, a lot of alcohol!

Kunis as Amy is doing pretty well with her life and obviously happy with the continued relationship with Jessie. All seems to be going great with a quiet Christmas but that changes when Mom in the form of Christine Baranski, shows up. I love the combination of these two ladies as mother and daughter. Baranski is perfectly annoyingly adorable as Ruth and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Hahn as Carla is, and it I have to admit this, is my favorite character of the three ladies. Probably because she doesn’t hold back much in the way of sarcasm and the joy of just loving life. Also, can I be any happier that she finds something special in the way of the very talented Ty played by Justin Hartley of “This is Us” television drama fame. Sarandon as Isis is also the perfect Mom to Carla and I also loved her calling b.s. when she heard it.

Bell as Kiki found herself in the first “Bad Moms,” and it shows in this film. Having a little more control over her life, that gets a little setback when Mom Sandy shows up. What is even more frightening is that Bell and Hines are perfection together! Hines uses that mom-guilt to its highest level and I’m thrilled when Kiki remembers who she is and sets her life straight again!

It’s nice to see Hernandez return as Jessie and put up with all the nonsense that Amy’s mother brings to the holidays. Gallagher as Amy’s Dad spends the film just letting things go along until he finally has a say about it all – and it’s pretty sweet. Lawrence returns as Jane who knows how to push Amy’s buttons, Anthony as Dylan loves the gifts and Cade Cooksey returns as Carla’s son Jaxon.

Universal Studios Home Entertainment has just added an amazing film to their library and making it available for us all to experience and re-experience in our own home theatres. There are films of every genre available from scary to drama to family films. For more of what they have to offer go to www.uphe.com.

The Blu-ray/DVD features include an awesome Gag Reel, Additional Scenes, Crew Music Video and Trailers. Digital HD allows us all to watch anywhere we like on our televisions, computers, Tablets and even smartphones.

Being busy over the holidays I didn’t have the opportunity to see this film in theatres so having the opportunity to see the Blu-ray was so much fun. I laughed so hard and couldn’t believe some of the topics these ladies decided to cover – including the apparently un-awkward talk between Carla, Ty and some hot wax. Yes, look for that because it’s worth ever jaw-dropping moment!

We have all had those moments during the holidays where the pressure makes us crazy, the gift buying is overwhelming, the gatherings mean baking as if we all don’t have enough to do and the star on the tree top is trying to remember that we love our crazy families no matter what.

These three ladies give us a few lessons on how to handle it all as “A Bad Moms Christmas” gives us 11 months to prepare!

In the end – celebrate the next holiday like a mother!

Want a chance to add this holiday fun to your own home entertainment library? Please visit http://moviemaven.homestead.com and find out how!

Comments

comments