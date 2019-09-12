On Bluray/DVD and Digital from director Gail Mancuso, Amblin and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment comes the continuing story of Boss Dog in A DOG’S JOURNEY.

Bailey (voiced by Josh Gad) is with Ethan (Dennis Quaid) and Hannah (Marg Helgenberger) on the farm. Also living at the farm is granddaughter CJ which makes Bailey very happy. Not so happy is her mother Gloria (Betty Gilpin) who seems to be centered on her own life and less on CJ’s.

That leads to Gloria taking CJ away from Ethan, Hannah and Bailey and running off. Saddened, Ethan discovers that something is wrong with Bailey and before he moves on knows that he must find CJ.

Many years have passed and Bailey, now Molly, smells CJ! She takes the dog home as her best friend Trent adopts fur-brother Rocky. Eventually Mom Gloria finds out and wants Molly gone but CJ puts her own foot down.

Growing up together, CJ tells Trent that she wants to move to New York to pursue music with her inheritance. She believes the story that Gloria told her about how the grandparents tried to take it. Surprisingly enough, Ethan and Hannah try to visit but CJ doesn’t know they are there – but Molly does. Immediately Ethan recognizes who Molly is and reminds him to take care of CJ.

Years go by and CJ (Kathryn Prescott) is in New York writing music and walking dogs and comes to the attention of a little Biewer named Max aka Bailey. Max discovers that childhood friend Trent (Henry Lau) lives in the same building as CJ and finds a way to reunite them.

This isn’t the only relationship that needs to be reunited as CJ finds the will to help a friend in need, discover that all mother’s aren’t the same, that her grandparents are amazing and that dogs have always been in her life for a reason!

It is a dog’s journey along side those who need him!

Gad as Bailey, Molly, Big Dog and Max returns to do what he does best, make everyone fall in love with what ever character he is playing. From Olaf from FROZEN and now Bailey the loveable and sweet dog, Gad doesn’t just let us in, he hugs us the entire way. I’m so pleased he stayed with A DOG’S series of films.

Prescott as CJ is all grown up and comes to terms with her relationship with Gloria, Trent and the grandparents who have been waiting for so long to see her. She is sweet and endearing from beginning to end. Lau as Trent believes in his friend CJ and knows that she is more special than she could ever have imagined. Gilpin as Gloria is a woman who gets lost in her own loss life and forgets that CJ needs her.

Quaid as Ethan returns as the only person who realizes that Bailey returns again and again with the promise to keep all of them safe. Helgenberger as Hannah is devastated when CJ leaves and does her best to believe that someday they will be together again.

Other cast include Abby Fortson as young CJ, Ian Chen as young Trent, Emma Volk as toddler CJ, Johnny Galecki as Henry, Jake Manley as Shane, Daniela Barbosa as Liesl, Conrad Coates as Big Joe, Arlene Duncan as Hilda and Kevin Claydon as Barry.

The Bonus Features include Gag Reel, A Dog’s Sequel, Everyone’s Best Friend, Working with Dogs, A Healing Journey, Scoring the Journey, and Feature Commentary with Director Gail Mancuso.

Also Deleted and Extended Scenes including It’s Gonna Work, A Song for Molly, You Can Stay Here, Just Do the Laundry, Let’s Get Started, Gloria Looks at Henry’s Things, This Place is Huge, It’s Really Happening and I’ve Loved You Forever.

A DOG’S JOURNEY is completely beautiful, heartwarming, and touching filled with everything dog lovers want in a film. The added sweetness of this film is that it is relatable on so many levels because it isn’t just about a dog. It’s about friendship, loyalty and love whether you have two legs or four.

We should all be so rewarded in life with a friend like Boss-Dog who loves unconditionally, protects fiercely and only wants the best for us. Let us remember that that goes both ways.

In the end – some friendships transcend lifetimes!

