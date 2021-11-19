Jeri Jacquin

Coming to DVD from director Asif Akbar and Lionsgate is a family film for the holiday season with ACE AND THE CHRISTMAS MIRACLE.

Living comfortably on a farm in Temecula, California (land of no snow) is a former racehorse named Ace (voiced by Jon Lovitz) who introduces us to his two-legged family Daniel (Keaton Cadrez) and mom Amanda (Brade Roderick). Ace loves his family and the life on the small sunny ranch.

Someone not having a good sunshine life is Tony Romano (Steven Chase), a scam artist bug killer who cannot get his con on. He gets a call from his Uncle Vito (Jack Vecchio) who offers him a sure thing! He calls buddy Dougie (Robert J. Fox) to get him in on it as well. Once that’s set, he’s off to Big Freddie (James Chalke) to pick up a few dollars.

The annual Christmas Derby is set to take place and Tony wants to make a ‘financial investment’ in his future because he believes Uncle Vito’s tip is a sure thing. Having until Christmas Eve, Big Freddie wants to make sure he gets his loan or Jasper and Joey will be making a special holiday visit. Well, things do not exactly cross the finish line for Tony!

While contemplating what is going to happen, Tony ends up meeting bartender Amanda and talking about life. Back with Ace, Amanda tells Daniel that the horse will be going away for a few days. Giving Tony a job with Ace, an accident happens and suddenly he can hear the horse talk!

Now, Tony can make things happen and Ace can prove he has a trick or two up his hooves.

Chase as Tony starts out the gate a little rough but as the film goes on, the giggling turns into laughter. Once he gets the bump on the head, his life changes in ways he never thought possible. Its not going to be easy but Tony and Ace become a working duo with Dougie. Fox as Dougie likes hanging out with Tony no matter how much trouble they seem to get into together.

Roderick as Amanda is very fond of Ace and knows that the horse is Daniels best friend. Once Tony and Dougie come into her life, she wonders if things just got better or worse. Cadrez as Daniel is a young boy who loves Ace and watches the adults get into their messes.

Lovitz as the voice of Ace does what he always does, give great one liners and snide comment delivery that bring on even more laughs.

Other cast include Courtney Akbar as Tina, Michael Cervantes as Josh, Kenny Powell as Jasper, Chris Cope as Officer Ernie, and Nick Annunziata as Brandon.

ACE AND THE CHRISTMAS MIRACLE is a family film that is shot in the sunny wine country of Temecula. Ace the horse is hilarious and is not about to be taken anyway but instead makes a deal with Tony. Settling debts and making life a little easier for Amanda and Daniel, Tony has to decide what to do with his life.

The film is sweet and charming! The fun is between Ace, Tony and Dougie with Amanda being the non-believer. All of that comes crashing down when truths come out and people stop believing in one another. Christmas is the time for miracles, Tony and Ace want to make sure dreams can come true.

In the end – when the horse starts talking be prepared to laugh!

