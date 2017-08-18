This week on Blu-ray/DVD and Digital HD from director Ridley Scott and 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment is the iconic space invader of another kind with “Alien: Covenant.”

Years have passed since the expedition on LV-223 and it was a complete horror. Now another ship called Covenant is in deep space carrying 2,000 colonists headed for Oriage-6. This is to be a planet that will become a new world for those in hibernation.

The Covenant receives a transmission of unknown origin and a decision must be made if they are to go off course. On board is Oram (Billy Crudup), Daniels (Katherine Waterston), Tennessee (Danny McBride), Lope (Demian Bichir), Ricks (Jussie Smollett), Upworth (Callie Hernandez) and Faris (Amy Seimetz).

Also on board is android Walter (Michael Fassbender) who has his own opinion about their deviation from their original course. Oram makes the decision to go to the planet surface with a small crew. Daniels isn’t happy about that decision and almost immediately it is proven her suspicions are correct.

Following the signal they come across a large complex and David (Michael Fassbender) who explains how he and Dr. Shaw ended up on the planet. Walter is fascinated by David but it becomes clear where the horror of this planet really lies.

Waterston as Daniels makes it clear that landing on the unknown planet was a bad idea. She is the one person who manages to keep it together in a place where losing it would be most people’s reaction. Crudup as Oram isn’t sure his decision is the right one yet he takes on the leader role believing this is the right thing to do.

This is an interesting role for McBride as Tennessee because he is still a cut-up yet can get so serious. I actually was all on board with this character and cheered him on more than any of the others. I love seeing Bichir as Lope but then again I love seeing anything Birchir does. He has a presence on screen, big and small.

Oh my goodness Mr. Fassbender, without giving anything away to anyone who hasn’t seen the film just trust me on this. There is a scene between David and Walter that is amazing and I truly believe only Fassbender could have made it so riveting to watch.

Other cast include: Nathaniel Dean as Hallet, Alexander England as Ankor, Benjamin Rigby as Ledward, Uli Latukefu as Cole, Tess Haubrich as Rosenthal and Lorelei King as the voice of Mother. There is also an appearance by James Franco as Branson, Guy Pearce as Peter Weyland and Noomi Rapace as Dr. Elizabeth Shaw.

The Blu-ray/DVD Special Features include Audio Commentary by Ridley Scott, Deleted and Extended Scenes (please watch this!!!), Master Class: Ridley Scott on Blu-ray only, Production Gallery, David’s Illustrations, InWorld Featurettes: Advent and Phobos and more! Also included is the Digital HD that can be watched on all your enabled devices.

“Alien: Covenant” is the next chapter in the saga of the iconic alien that now spans three generations in this family. We all know who they are and what they can do yet we run to see how and to get the answers to the mystery. Even if we don’t get that answer, Ridley Scott throws in the visual twists and turns keep everyone guessing.

So the goal is to get your hands on all of the “Alien” films and make it a marathon with friends topping it off with “Alien: Covenant” on stunning Blu-ray this week!

In the end – witness the creation of fear!

