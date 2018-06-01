Coming to DVD from SKD, a Synkronized Company, and director Kate Rees Davies is a story of what happens when you have an “Altered Perception.”

A pharmaceutical company is dealing with a drug called DPTD that is meant to help people with PTSD and potentially end hostilities across the globe. They tested three couples who are in the middle of relationship problems and recorded them.

Andrew (Jon Huertas) and Lorie (Jennifer Blac-Biehn) seem to spend their relationship being hostile with one another. Beth (Nichola Fynn) and Emily (Hallie Jordan) are a couple with insecurities and one of them is Beth’s brother Justin (Matthew Ziff). Steve (Emrhys Cooper) and wife Kristina (Jade Tailor) are a couple that are to the point of not knowing what else they can do to save their relationship.

Preparing them for the trial is Rebecca (Christine Kapetan) and Claudia (Aileen Burdock) who answer their questions. Now the drugmaker Darpa is under scrutiny for the reactions of the couples when their memories become impaired and emotional reactions lash out strongly.

Hiding behind what they think are successes, the company continues to present the video of the couples changes in behavior.

That’s what can happen when you are a human guinea pig!

Huertas as Andrew is a lawyer who uses his jargon to annoy Blac-Biehn as Lorie. This couple pokes at each other’s weaknesses verbally but with the drug, the outbursts become more and more frightening.

Fynn as Beth and Jordan as Emily are dealing with not trusting one another and past mistakes in the relationship. Once the drug takes effect, it seems that there is an honesty streak happening and questions are put out on the table.

Cooper as Steve and Tailor as Kristina seems to be the couple that is waiting for the drug to take effect. They have moments that flair up but it doesn’t seem as if they are responding as the other couples – until they do.

Other cast include Larry Wade Carrell as Lewis, Danielle Artigo as Margo, Jenise Blanc as Janice and John Fallon as John.

SKD has distributed the work some of the world’s major directors and box office worthy movies. Synkronized is one of the only labels outside the major studios to be exclusively distributed by WalMart, Target, Best Buy and Sam’s Club. They also lead in supplying works to iTunes, Netflix and the VOD Market. To learn more about SKD go to www.synkronized.us.

The thriller comes from the mind of Travis Romero, the creator of the USA Network’s “White Collar” and executive producer Michael Biehn.

“Altered Perception” tackles the question of clinical trials on human beings and those responsible for it. There are hundreds of sites that look for people to volunteer for clinical trials and offer financial incentives to participate. I have read them myself and often wonder how that works or if it really does work and who regulates it.

The film quotes Vanity Fair with, “Prescription drugs kill some 200,000 Americans every year. Will that number go up, now that most clinical trials are conducted overseas … in places where regulation is virtually nonexistent, the F.D.A. doesn’t reach, and “mistakes” can end up in pauper’s graves? The authors investigate the globalization of the pharmaceutical industry, and the U.S. Government’s failure to rein in a lethal profit machine.”

In the end – the implications can be deadly!

