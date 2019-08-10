We have tickets to see the film!

When there is an assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is wrongfully accused and taken into custody. After escaping from capture, he becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the President. Desperate to uncover the truth, Banning turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name, keep his family from harm and save the country from imminent danger.

Do you want to see ANGEL HAS FALLEN on Tuesday August 20th at 7:00 p.m. at Edward Mira Mesa theater? Well, all you have to do is click on the image below.

It’s as simple as that! Print out your passes and make sure you are there early as seating fills up fast. Get your popcorn, drink and prepare to buckle up for a whirlwind thrill ride as only Gerard Butler can do in his role as Mike Banning.

In the end – the hero becomes the fugitive!

