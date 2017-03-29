By Jackie Tacke March 29, 2017
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” digital download was released on Friday, March 24 and you can win your free download by answering the question below:

The “Star Wars” franchise has produced many movies, how many has there been, which one is your favorite and why?

Follow me on Twitter @Vetfashionista or email me your answer at veteranfashionista@gmail.com for your chance to win your free digital download.

The contest ends at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4. All winners will be drawn randomly from all Twitter followers or email entries. You will only be notified if you’ve won. Only one winner per house, every 60 days will be considered. Contest only available to residents of the United States.

About the Author

Jackie Tacke

Jacquelyn Tacke is a proud Navy veteran. She has represented designers from “Project Runway,” “Project Runway All Stars,” “All On The Line,” etc. Some of those designers’ lines were sold in Dillard’s, Lane Bryant, the Smithsonian museum, as well as a variety of boutiques across the U.S. She has produced celebrity fashion shows all across the country and abroad. She was also a guest speaker for FIDM (Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising) in San Diego and is a member of Fashion Group International.

Follow me on Twitter @VetFashionista for your chance to win great prizes!