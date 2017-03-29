“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” digital download was released on Friday, March 24 and you can win your free download by answering the question below:

The “Star Wars” franchise has produced many movies, how many has there been, which one is your favorite and why?

Follow me on Twitter @Vetfashionista or email me your answer at veteranfashionista@gmail.com for your chance to win your free digital download.

The contest ends at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4. All winners will be drawn randomly from all Twitter followers or email entries. You will only be notified if you’ve won. Only one winner per house, every 60 days will be considered. Contest only available to residents of the United States.

Comments

comments