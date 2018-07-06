In theaters this Friday from director Peyton Reed and Marvel Studios comes the next adventure bringing together “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is still under house arrest after the fiasco with “Captain America: Civil War.” Under the watchful eye of Agent Woo (Randall Park), Scott spends time with daughter Cassie (Abby Ryder Fortson) and his business with partner Luis (Michael Pena).

Days away from the removal of his ankle tracker, Scott is doing his best to behave. Of course, that’s all about to change when Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) decides to kidnap him. Freaking out about being out of the house, Hope explains that she and father Dr. Pym (Michael Douglas) need his help.

Both Hope and Pym are still unhappy with what Scott did, but there is something more important they need. Working on a way to save her mother Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), Hope reaches out to Sonny Burch (Walton Goggins), a man who knows how to get things that are — shall we say — slightly illegal.

Once Sonny realizes who Hope is and what her father can do, he makes demands to get a piece of the action. They are interrupted by what can only be describes as a Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and an all out brawl breaks out forcing Scott back into his Ant-Man suit to help.

Now the chase is on as it seems both Sonny and this Ghost want the same thing, to steal Dr. Pym’s lab and discover the secrets inside. Of course, Scott also has to keep a low profile but that’s hard to do when you are trying to do what’s right!

Rudd as Scott reminds me of a clean Deadpool in a sense. He is funny, charming, constantly trying to do what’s right even if it goes wrong and wears a tight superhero costume. He brings out the best in his character while being put in the worst situations possible. I have to admit that the scene between Rudd and Fishburne is pretty funny when they are comparing size. I just enjoy Rudd as an actor and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” proves why that is.

Lily as Hope is smart, tough and has no problem whizzing between sizes to put the bad guys in their place. She is still a little bent out of shape with Scott but believing that her mother might still be alive is much more important. John-Kamen as Ghost has the chance to go a little one-on-one with Lily’s character as they both worked on their martial arts skills perfectly.

Douglas as Dr. Pym is totally P.O.’d at Scott but, like his daughter, sees the necessity of getting Scott’s help. Using his smarts to stay one step ahead of both Sonny and the Ghost, coming up against an old friend might be the hardest to deal with. Fishburne as Dr. Foster has a bone to pick with Pym and it will all come out in the wash.

Pena as Luis finally has his chance to see how the superhero half lives. Making sure Scott is protected and getting a chance to shrink seems to make his life complete. Fortson as Cassie is sweet and wants what is best for her Dad and, of course, has a few ideas on being a superhero herself.

Goggins as Sonny can do no wrong and brings bad guy humor to the film. He is a little greedy and at the same time a little charming with a few one-liners that cracked me up. Park as Agent Woo also brings in the laughs trying to stay one step ahead of Scott. Pfeiffer as Janet has a small role (no pun intended) but a necessary character none the less.

Other cast include Bobby Cannavale as Paxton, T.I. as Dave, David Dastmalchian as Kurt, Divian Ladwa as Uzman and Lawrence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” is a fun superhero film that the whole family can enjoy filled with fun, total action and characters zipping from small, medium to large with lightning speed. The film comes in at a little over two hours yet never felt like I was being dragged along the storyline.

Rudd and Lily work so well together that they made it look effortless. Douglas adds his grumpy salt to the mix and waalaa — a superhero film that will have everyone leaving the film feeling pretty darn good.

Of course, I can tell you to definitely stay past the credits because, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for, a jaw drop or two might be waiting. The interconnection between the Marvel films is becoming tighter and tighter.

As the summer heats up for blockbuster superhero movies, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” looks to be right up there with the rest.

In the end — real heroes come in all sizes!

