The site development plan of the museum: the perimeter are divided into thirteen zone representing the 13 original colonies of the United States to preserve and retain the great generation and unity of the brave men exist.

I recently met someone who warmed my heart, someone who loves this country even though he’s not a native. Hancy’s passion for America is very apparent; when he talks about the U.S., he gets tears in his eyes. Those of us born and raised in this country lose sight of what a great place this is to live.

Hancy emailed me here at the newspaper wanting to show me his military artwork. He took the time to ride the bus all the way to Escondido from Oceanside to meet with me. I was so touched and delighted by this gentleman that I thought I would share a little bit of his story and his artwork with Military Press readers.

When and where were you born?

I was born on November 23, 1960 in San Vicente, Pili, Camarines Sur, Philippines.

How long have you been in the United States?

I’ve been here in America since June, 2004. I live in the Oceanside area.

Where do you work aboard Camp Pendleton?

I work for the Avery Group in one of the mess halls as a cashier / attendant. I started in July of 2010, so I’ve been there 4 years and 3 months.

When did you realize you were interested in art?

Since kindergarten, I started creating arts. I always represent my class in a poster-making contest in elementary and high school.

What made you start painting American military artwork?

I decided to make arts for the U.S. troops to show my moral support with dedication for them.

In talking to you, I can tell you have a deep love for this country. Can you tell me more about that?

I love America as a role model to the world and a great nation that provides troops in maintaining peace and assuring security worldwide, like what’s happening right now. Imagine the world without America.

Your work has been displayed in the mess hall where you work. What do the Marines have to say about it?

I easily portrayed them in arts. How they are dedicated in their profession. I get comments saying that what I the art I have done is a morale booster to them.

What else do you create in addition to your watercolor painting?

I am willing to show my art work in a different medium like painting, music, poster, and architectural concept, etc. and I’ll gladly show it anywhere if needed. In addition to that, I’m also a song-writer. I have written nine songs, one is especially for the Marines called “Semper Fidelis” (see www.militarypress.com/hancy for lyrics).

In addition to painting, drawing and song-writing, I am also an architectural designer. I recently created a conceptual design for the U.S. Marine Corps Museum on Camp Pendleton.

What does your art mean to you?

I work hard at my job through the years and still I find time to do my arts. Obviously it’s hard work and I usually find time before bed time. I do it because Marines inspire me and making art is my passion.

Hancy’s Music Lyrics

1) Don’t Give Up America

2) Semper Fidelas & Wounded Warrior

Comments

comments