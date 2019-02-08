Coming to Blu-ray from director Brian A. Miller and Lionsgate is a tale of reliving a memory on the run when you have to “Backtrace.”

Donovan MacDonald (Matthew Modine) is caught up in a $20 million robbery gone wrong he barely escapes with his life. Responding to the shoot out is Det. Sykes (Sylvester Stallone) and Det. Carter (Colin Egglesfield). MacDonald is taken to the hospital ending up in a coma.

Fast forward seven years and MacDonald has recovered from his coma but can not remember anything about the robbery. Serving time in prison for a crime he can not remember, he is approached by an inmate who suggests it is possible for him to get out. As quick as it was suggested, MacDonald finds himself on the outside.

Just as quick, Det. Sykes is on the case trying to discover how he was taken out of the prison and joined by FBI Agent Franks (Christopher McDonald). What they don’t know is that MacDonald has been taken by former prisoner Lucas (Ryan Guzman), Farren (Tyler Jon Olson) and Alicia (Baylee Curran).

Giving him a drug to help regain his memory, their goal…to find the money that was lost seven years ago after the original heist but with a twist!

Modine as MacDonald carries the film as he tries to remember what it is he has forgotten. That’s hard enough but when you’re injected in the spine with a drug that makes things even crazier, well, Modine has his head full. The plot twists and turns add to his characters story all the way to the end.

Stallone as Det. Sykes only wants one thing, to find out who has taken MacDonald and why. Knowing he now has the FBI breathing down his neck, Stallone gives his usual look of ‘you don’t scare me in the slightest’ while doing his job. Egglesfield as Det. Carter is out in the field following every lead possible. McDonald as Agent Franks is always one potential face smack away from anyone he is around because of his ability to just rub everyone wrong.

Guzman as Lucas, Olson as Farren and Curran as Alicia all have a secret that is bigger than the millions they are trying to get their hands on. As much as they think they are taking all the risks, I think it is Modine’s character that pays the price for it all in many ways.

Other cast include Meadow Williams as Erin, Jenna Willis as Det. Bay, Swen Temmel as Truby, Heather Johansen as Sara, Tamara Callie as Melissa, Lydia Hull as Dr. Nichols and Sergio Rizzuto as Foster.

Lionsgate is a global leader in motion picture production and distribution for theatres, television, home entertainment and more. Theatre franchises include “The Hunger Games” and “Divergent,” along with “John Wick.” Now, adding this film to it’s 16,000 motion picture and television titles you can see everything coming soon as well as available now at http://www.lionsgate.com.

The Blu-ray includes the special features “Making ‘Backtrace,’” “Cast and Crew Interviews” and “Trailer Gallery.”

“Backtrace” is a film that starts out with a total bang and never lets up. It’s not just the action sequences that are fast, it is the story that changes from one frame to the next. Never knowing exactly what is mystery and what is greed, director Miller takes the mystery deeper into the subconscious of us all.

Coming in at 88 minutes, plan on eating nothing crunchy and don’t take your eyes off the screen because any interruption and you will miss every second of the mystery, the secrets and law enforcement that have ideas of their own.

In the end — some crimes never let you go!

