Coming this week from HBO Home Entertainment is an inside look at of sports and the management company’s that are complete “Ballers: The Complete Second Season.”

Spencer Strasmore (Dwayne Johnson) is a retired NFL player who has moved on to work Mr. Anderson (Richard Schiff) at Anderson Financial Management representing players. Along with sidekick and business partner Joe (Rob Corddry), these two run around Miami, Florida putting out fires the players seem to create.

The season begins with Spencer’s girlfriend Stephanie (Taylor Cole) finding a job but in another town. As the head of his department, he also must deal with issues from his past and the one person who keeps popping up — Andre Allen (Andy Garcia).

Ricky (John Washington) is looking for another team who might want his talents as he is charmed by New York and St. Lois. Not sure what he wants to do, Ricky is also constantly feeling interference by his father who can’t seem to stay off Twitter.

AFM’s Jason (Troy Garity) isn’t happy that he has to go deep into Florida’s reeds to get Travis Mack (Adam Aalderks) signed. Being left out in the water as a test means Jason needs to bring in Spencer to smooth things over. During an interview, it becomes clear that Mack might be a wonder-boy on the field but he has a secret of his own.

Charles Greane (Omar Benson Miller) has been asked by his team to change up where he plays on the field. Knowing that he needs to do this in order to keep his family in Miami, he doesn’t feel good about it at all. Wife Julie (Jazmyn Simon) is a supportive wife that wants to see her husband have a chance to do what he loves.

Vernon Littlefield (Donovan W. Carter) is also in a bind when he goes paintballing with friends and is injured. Trying to stay the honest person he believes himself to be, Spencer tells him that owning up might mean the end of his career. It doesn’t help that friend Reggie (London Brown) is a fast talking friend who has a big heart even if his actions are a little wonky.

Spencer is also have troubles of his own with trying to keep pain from an injury out of prescription hands and gets a sharp talking to from Dr. Robbins (Stacy Ann Rose). Keeping himself busy trying to dig up dirt on Allen, the two come head to head when it becomes clear that either Spencer digs deeper or Allen will make sure his job is gone.

Sending Joe to look for more on Allen from Maximo Gomez (Clifton Collins, Jr.) it is Joe who discovers that his friendship with Spencer has secrets as well.

Now it comes down to a final meeting with Mr. Anderson as Spencer feels the need to come clean with his past history only to find out it has already made its way into a decision that changes everything.

Johnson as Strasmore looks the part absolutely. He is immaculately dressed, has charm, style and an absolute smooth talker.

Corddry as Joe gives b.s. a whole new look and feel. This character knows how to shovel the manure on to make roses grow beautiful. Corddry’s ability to talk so fast and feel from the heart has me totally wondering what makes this guy tick. Joe is a character I hope writers delve into because, as Truvy says “there’s a story there!”

Washington as Ricky is taking his free-agent status to a relaxing level with plans to visit Israel. When his group goes through the list of places he could play, Ricky considers St. Louis hoping to find fan “love” there. Dealing with a one-time absent father trying to push him to chose — old issues come to the surface with a showdown.

Miller as Charles is the nicest guy and all his friends and colleagues know that about him. Trying to do what’s right without hurting fellow players puts Charles in a very uncomfortable position. It is his wife Julie played by Simon who tells it to him straight and still supports him in a strong and loving way.

Carter as Vernon doesn’t handle confrontation very well and when he is hurt, shutting down becomes his only way to deal with it. Spencer basically hand-holds him through it and leave it to best buddy Reggie played by Brown to offer the comic relief.

Schiff as Mr. Anderson is quickly made unhappy the moves Spencer and Joe make to keep players from being stolen by Allen. Skating right along the edge of what is legal seems to be okay with Anderson until it isn’t.

Garcia as Allen is a man who fears nothing or no one, no matter what someone brings he laughs at it. Not happy with Strasmore, he announces quickly that the gloves are off and wastes no time in trying to get Joe out of the line of fire. Yet, it is clear he moves people easily to get whatever he wants.

Other cast include Dule Hill as Larry Siefert, Antoine Harris as Alonzo, Robert Wisdom as Dennis Jerret, Carl McDowell as TTD with special appearances by Ndamkong Suh, Terrell Suggs, Anthony “Spice” Adams, Jared Odrick, Mark Schlereth and Jay Glazer.

“Ballers” has a stellar list of executive producers including Stephen Levinson (of “Boardwalk Empire” fame), Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Peter Berg, Evan Reilly, Rob Weiss, Julian Farino and Denis Biggs.

HBO Home Entertainment has an extensive array of critically-acclaimed and groundbreaking programs found on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD. They have provided viewers with some of the most amazing programs with huge fan bases that include the shows “True Blood,” “Sex and the City,” “The Sopranos,” “True Detectives,” “The Wire,” “Entourage” and “Game of Thrones.” Launched in 1984, HBO is world wide in viewed entertainment in more than 70 territories around the world! For more of what they have to offer, go to www.hbo.com.

“Ballers: The Complete Second Season” on Blu-ray and DVD is a fast paced continuation of the successful first season. This is a series filled with unexpected twists and turns where truth is definitely not easy to figure out at times. The music certainly rides along with the storyline of sports, money, women and the decisions in the moment and for the future.

The Season Two Blu-ray and DVD include the episodes Face of the Franchise, Enter the Temple, Elidee, World of Hurt, Most Guys, Saturdaze, Everybody Knows, Laying in the Weeds, Million Bucks in a Bag and Game Day. Also includes are the Bonus Features of Get the Play-by-Play Episodes with 10 “Inside the Episodes” bonus segments, Featuring Interviews with Executive Producer Evan Reilly, Star Dwayne Johnson and more!

“Ballers” has been renewed for a third season which is a huge relief since the second season ended with a jaw dropper that must be addressed in the next season. I say that because I didn’t think it would end such a bomb dropping moment! It is in this stellar cast that the show works so well. Johnson and Corddry are the oddest couple who are perfectly suited to lead the band of complicated and complex clients two guys could ever have!

In the end — success hits hard!

