“12 Strong,” starring Chris Hemsworth, tells the story of the first Special Forces team deployed to Afghanistan after the Sept. 11 attacks. Under the leadership of a new captain, the team must work with an Afghan warlord to take down the Taliban.

“12 Strong” is set in the harrowing days following Sept. 11, when a U.S. Special Forces team, led by their new captain, Mitch Nelson (Hemsworth), is chosen to be the first U.S. troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission. There, in the rugged mountains, they must convince Northern Alliance General Dostum (Navid Negahban) to join forces with them to fight their common adversary: the Taliban and their al-Qaida allies.

In addition to overcoming mutual distrust and a vast cultural divide, the Americans — accustomed to state-of-the-art warfare — must adopt the rudimentary tactics of the Afghan horse soldiers. But despite their uneasy bond, the new allies face overwhelming odds: Outnumbered and outgunned by a ruthless enemy that does not take prisoners.

