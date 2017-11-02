Amazon Studios is releasing “Last Flag Flying” on Friday, Nov. 10. But YOU can be the first to see an advance screening of the film at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8th at AMC Mission Valley.

In 2003, three decades after a tour of duty in Vietnam, soft-spoken New Hampshire family man Larry “Doc” Shepherd (Steve Carell) surprises alcoholic Former Marine Sal Nealon (Bryan Cranston) when he shows up at his bar in Norfolk, Va. Together they visit their formerly wild comrade-in-arms Richard Mueller (Laurence Fishburne) at the church where he now serves as pastor.

Soon after, Doc reveals that his son, a Marine, has been killed in Iraq. He asks his two friends to accompany him on a road trip to attend the young man’s burial at Arlington Cemetery.

When the vets arrive at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where the remains have been sent, they meet the young Marine’s best friend, Lance Corporal Charlie Washington (J. Quinton Johnson), who casts doubt on the official story of how Larry Jr. died. Stunned by the news, Doc decides to bury his son near the family home in Portsmouth, N.H.

Accompanied by Washington, the three vets escort the casket on a north-bound train, debating the existence of God, reminiscing about their tour of duty in Vietnam and revealing a dark secret that still haunts each of them.

After a stopover in New York City, the men visit the mother of a fallen comrade in Boston, then proceed to Doc’s hometown, where Sal and Mueller don their dress blues as Doc says goodbye to his son for the last time.

A thoughtful and moving road movie from Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater, “Last Flag Flying” brims with humor, melancholy and regret as it examines the lasting effect of choices made in the crucible of war.

