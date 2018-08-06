Mark Wahlberg’s new film “Mile 22” hits theaters Aug. 17, but we have your chance to see it first at a special screening.

Mark Wahlberg has certainly come along way as an actor from being a part of the rap group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch and has many great movies under his belt to prove it. Which one of his movie is your favorite? Name that movie and please tell me why it’s your favorite.

Email your answer to veteranfashionista@gmail.com for your chance to win your free movie pass (plus one) to the screening on Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. at AMC Mission Valley in San Diego. The contest ends Monday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. All winners will be drawn randomly from all email entries. You will only be notified if you’ve won. Only one winner per household, every 60 days will be considered. Contest only available to residents of San Diego.

“Mile 22” is an intense, smart, visceral, modern action-thriller which redefines the genre of modern combat cinema. Director Peter Berg and star Mark Wahlberg team up again in an original, exciting, fast-paced, relentless film.

CIA operative James Silva leads a small but lethal paramilitary team on an urgent and dangerous mission. They must transport a foreign intelligence asset from an American embassy in Southeast Asia to an airfield for extraction — a distance of 22 miles. Silva and the soldiers soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset.

