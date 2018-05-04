Coming to Blu-ray and digital from writer/director Bobby Moresco and Lionsgate is a tale of deceit, corruption and a set up that gives meaning to crime-thriller when everyone around you is “Bent.”

Danny Gallagher (Karl Urban) is a hard-working cop who wanted to help his buddy in a drug bust when it goes horribly wrong. So wrong, in fact, that Gallagher ends up in prison and when released is seen as a cop killer. Knowing that he can’t get his life back the way it was, he tracks down everything he remembers from that night including the car-bomb murder of an official’s wife.

Right away he knows there are people out to end him and at the same time people who want to help. Jimmy Murtha (Andy Garcia) is telling Gallagher to run as far away from everything as he can and buddy Eddie (Pat Asanti) is keeping the bugs off and the cars working. He also is being told by mystery woman Rebecca (Sofia Vergara) that there is more to this than he could possibly imagine but won’t say more.

Gallagher knows that he is going to have to dig deeper into every aspect of what happened before going to prison, the trial and whatever else he might be missing. Rebecca is becoming scared when people who are part of everything start dying, believing she and Gallagher are absolutely next.

That doesn’t stop the ex-cop from pushing harder in every direction to bring whoever is responsible for everything that is happening out in the open. Could it be other cops, a drug lord with revenge in mind, a government agency or someone he never saw coming?

Urban as Gallagher comes on strong and always has that look like he knows when you are pulling his chain. This is a character that was happy pining for a singer and working cases and now spends his post-prison time just trying to stay alive. Urban gives a hard performance of a man who isn’t untouchable and doesn’t trust anyone — no matter how beautiful.

Vergara as Rebecca is a woman who knows more than she’s saying but also realizes that what is happening around her is coming close to home. Knowing the players, she isn’t always as candid with Gallagher and he knows it — and pillow talk doesn’t make those answers come any quicker. She’s in the same position as he is in that you don’t know who to trust or what can be said without getting to those who want to kill you.

Garcia as Murtha greets Gallagher when is released from jail. Obviously wanting to make sure his friend is taken care of, he also sees that nothing he says will stop Gallagher from doing whatever he wants however he wants.

Other cast includes Grace Byers as Kate Trai Byers as Chuck, John Finn as Driscoll, Tonya Cornelisse as Helen, Patrick Brennan as Casey, Joe Pacheco as Bill Pierce, Andrea Bruschi as Tom Loach and Vincent Spano as Charlie.

The Blu-ray/DVD special features include a behind the scenes of “Bent” featurette along with cast and crew interviews.

“Bent” is a thriller that will keep you guessing as to why all of this is happening, how did it get this far and ending with ‘you have got to be kidding me!’ in a good way. That’s why the crime-thriller genre is still alive and well. It’s fun to follow the clues and hope we get to the end faster than the film’s ending.

It is the twists, turns and not wanting the facts to change our minds about the people we have invested in while watching the story unfold. When a crime-thriller is finally explained in its entirety, we are forced to decide who is right and who is justified in walking the fragile line of the law.

That’s what “Bent” does, sends us on a journey to find out why anyone would do this to a good cop and jump on his every move to discover who is responsible. When that happens we all become part of the dilemma that Gallagher faces in the end. I think that’s what I enjoy most about this genre and I’m not the only one.

“Bent” is currently on demand and arrives on Blu-ray, digital and DVD on May 15.

In the end — follow your instincts!

