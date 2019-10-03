Coming to DVD from director Jordan Rubin And Lionsgate is a look at those who use technology for destruction while flying THE DRONE.

After a city wide manhunt for a killer using a drone to find his victims, the police take care of it and take his drone for evidence. Unfortunately it never makes it to the evidence locker. Newlyweds Richie (Christopher Cook), Rachel (Alex Essoe)their dog Hector have moved into a beautiful new house and are in the midst of settling in.

Richie is surprised to find a drone in his recycling bin and really happy about it. The only thing is he doesn’t have a remote but after getting one he is even more excited. Later that night the drone is on the dresser in their bedroom and recording.

Rachel starts noticing that the drone is flying in the house by itself and thinks Richie is responsible. He tries to tell her it’s not true which leads to a bit of an argument. What they aren’t aware of is that the drone is watching their every move and beginning to take control of the technology in the house.

When a neighbor is attacked and Richie is questioned by police, Rachel is confronted by the drone. It is now on a mission but that isn’t going to stop the couple from finding out what that is and stop it cold.

Essoe as Rachel is a pretty strong woman in the sense that she picks up on the drone quickly and isn’t about to let a piece of flying junk take her out. She is more aware of the situation and quicker to track down why this is happening.

Cook as Richie is taken in by the drone and sees it as a toy. What he doesn’t expect is that his ‘toy’ has other plans. As more and more things begin to happen, he realizes that Rachel is right, especially when the cops come knocking on the door.

Other cast include John Brotherton as Chris, Harvey Jackson as LAPD Boubier, Rex Lin as Baker, Gonzalo Menendez as Det. Ramirez, Simon Rex as Jeffries, and Anita Briem as Corrine.

Special Features include Making THE DRONE, Commentary with Director-Co-Writer Jordan Rubin, Actor Alex Essoe, Cinematography Jonathan Hall and Drone Operator Travis Geske and Trailer Gallery.

THE DRONE is a film that doesn’t fall far from the fears people have about electronics and drones in particular. They represent an quiet invasion of privacy especially when there are very few laws regulating their use.

I don’t want to give anything away because there are some twists here that I didn’t see coming. Once the first twist happens, it keeps happening and happening until the very last frame of the film. Pretty cool to my way of thinking.

In the end – your remote has no control.

