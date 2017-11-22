Coming to Blu-ray from director Steven Soderbergh, Bleeker Street and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is the race to revenge led by “Logan Lucky.”

Jimmy Logan (Channing Tatum) feels like his life continues to be plagued by a curse. Losing his job doesn’t help, dealing with ex-wife Bobbie Jo (Katie Holmes) and adorable pageant daughter Sadie (Farrah Mackenzie).

Brother Clyde (Adam Driver) and sister Mellie (Riley Keough) stick together as a family trying to do what’s right. When they decide that isn’t happening, Jimmy and Clyde decide they are going to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway and it will only work if they get the help of Joe Bang (Daniel Craig). That means Clyde has to get himself incarcerated.

When the day for the heist approaches, everyone has a job to do and Jimmy is making sure they get it done. What looks like chaos and mayhem is actually a coordinated show of force – just their way.

FBI Agent Sarah Grayson (Hilary Swank) is sent in to investigate after the robbery and the gang puts the world right – in their way. Not about to give up, she is frustrated by what seems to be a perfect crime.

Just know not everything is as it seems when dealing with the Logan’s!

Tatum as Jimmy is a sweet and charming dad, a brother dealing with sibling issues and a man just plain tired of the struggle. It isn’t hard to give the southern charm considering Tatum is just that – minus the revenge issues. Drive as brother Clyde is softer-spoken but when he does talk make sure you listen. When Jimmy tells him of the plan, brother Clyde may have a few questions but none of them bring his loyalty into question.

Craig as Bang is absolutely hilarious. I couldn’t stop laughing when he uses a certain term for the prison garb he is stuck wearing. This is certainly an interesting role for Craig to take on and the blonde hair is pretty bangin’ too! Keough as Mellie also doesn’t hesitate to work with her brothers on the plan but her relationship with Sadie is sweet.

Mackenzie as Sadie is as adorable as she wants to be and dealing with adults is just not part of her day. Instead, she wants to show her love and her rendition of John Denver’s “Country Roads” is about the cutest thing I’ve ever seen and heard. Holmes as Mom Bobbie Joe isn’t thrilled with Jimmy and his inconsistent fathering. Swank as FBI Agent Grayson just can’t seem to get a handle on what went down on robbery day!

Other cast include: Jim O’Heir as Cal, Boden Johnston as Dylan, Sutton Johnston as Levi, David Denman as Moddy, Charles Halford as Earl, William McCullough as Bobo, Jack Quaid as Fish Bang, Brian Gleeson as Sam Bang, Dwight Yoakam as Warden Burns and Seth MacFarlane as Max Chilblain. Cameos include Darrell Waltrip, Jeff Gordon and LeAnn Rimes.

The story is twisted, funny, smart, different and interconnected with people who know how to make it all come out right. Each character is uniquely different, with their own trust issues embedded into the storyline.

Director Soderbergh brings a crispy to this southern-fried heist using auto racing for a little down home fun. Leading the audience down ttwo-laneane highway of goofiness, I’m a fan and I don’t mind saying so!

In the end – see how the other half steals!

