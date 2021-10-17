Jeri Jacquin

Coming to Bluray and DVD from director David Bruckner and Searchlight Pictures comes the story of grief and mystery in THE NIGHT HOUSE.

Beth (Rebecca Hall) is a young woman dealing with the death of her husband Owen (Evan Jonigkeit). Keeping an eye on her is neighbor Mel (Vondie Curtis-Hall) and friend Claire (Sarah Goldberg) as they see she is not doing well.

Drinking a bit heavy, Beth starts to notice bizarre sounds and happenings around the house Owen built for them. On his cell phone she notices a photograph but is not sure if it is a picture of her and begins to question things Owen may be have been doing. As she starts packing up his books and clothes, she finds odd books about the occult.

She also notices something odd on the other side of the lake only to discover that there is more to Owen’s life than she knew. That’s when message begin to appear and a voice that clearly reaches out to her.

Now she must decide what is real and what is due to the pain of losing her love.

Hall as Beth is dealing with her husbands’ death her own way which includes alcohol and an attitude. Not sure what she wants to do from day to day, it is those moments of loneliness that what is in the house reaches out to her. Hall is awesome when she is at her most sarcastic and even better when she tackles what you can not see in front of her.

Curtis-Hall as neighbor Mel just wants to look out for Beth in any way he can. That’s difficult to do at times as Beth is becoming darker as the days go by. It is fantastic to see Curtis-Hall on the screen again. Goldberg as friend Claire tries to get Beth out of the house but as her friend tells her what is going on in the house, Claire seems more willing to believe that its alcohol than anything else.

Other cast include Stacy Martin as Madelyn, David Abeles as Gary, Christina Jackson as Heather, Patrick Klein as Rob, and Samantha Buck as Becky.

Searchlight Pictures is responsible for such films as SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE, 12 YEARS A SLAVE, THE SHAPE OF WATER and THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING MISSOURI. They have an extensive film library as well as documentaries, scripted series, and limited series. For more information, please visit www.searchlightpictures.com.

Bonus Feature includes: What Happens at the Lake House – Take a deep dive with director David Bruckner and the cast to unearth the secrets of The Night House. From the design of the mind-bending set, to Rebecca Hall’s haunted performance, witness how this chilling mystery was brought to life.

THE NIGHT HOUSE is a creepy film that will keep you staring at the screen wondering ‘did I see what I think I saw?’. The storyline reminds me a bit of the 1999 film STIR OF ECHOES, the 2002 film WHAT LIES BENEATH and a dash of the 2002 film DRAGONFLY.

There are some pretty awesome effects in the film that keep the creepy factor on high alert. For me, the problem becomes the last ten minutes of the film. It had the potential to take us to a higher height but instead it seemed like director Bruckner took a safe and predictable route.

Now, that being said, I did enjoy the film and Hall takes it all the way home. From start to finish she gives us all the motions someone who loses a love would go through. I suppose my favorite scene is in the classroom (that’s all you get) because I was a cheer leader to Hall’s attitude the whole way.

Shout out to Jonigkeit as Owen because even though his role was ‘small’, it is important in piecing together what Hall’s character is going through. As the story between Beth and Owen starts to click together, it also makes Beth’s life fall apart even more. Well done to both actors!

In the end – the mystery is going deeper than she could ever have imagined!

Comments

comments