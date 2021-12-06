Hello and Happy Holidays Dear Readers,

So, it is that time of year! That’s right, Movie Maven is cleaning out the media closet and offering up Blurays and DVDs for giveaway. Its time to let someone else enjoy the films I’ve reviewed to make room for new films coming out in 2022.

Please visit http://moviemaven.homestead.com and everything you need to know and how to choose from them all is there.

From myself, Movie Maven, and all my minions that include the wonderful studios who work with me to bring Military Press all our fantastic giveaways to your family – Happy Holidays to you!

Jeri Jacquin, Movie Maven

