A Blizzard of Polar Bears

Alex Carter Book 2

Alice Henderson

William Morrow Pub

November 9th, 2021

A Blizzard of Polar Bears by Alice Henderson delves into conservation efforts and animals on the brink of extinction. This plot combines nature, environmental problems, a riveting mystery, and strong characters.

“My first book highlighted Wolverines. I have heard from readers they did not know Wolverines were real animals. They are members of the weasel family. Now in the US there are only 300 left. They have been trapped and hunted into extinction. They are hardy creatures that can power straight up a mountain. In the winter they help other animals find food because of their powerful jaws. They eat anything including teeth. I call them “cleaners of the forest.””

The story opens with a sub-plot. Rex Tildesen, a marine archaeologist, is trying to prove that the Vikings had made it to the Hudson Bay. Spotting a shipwreck, Rex dives down, despite his partner not being on board the boat. It’ll be the last his partner, Sasha, hears from him since he was brutally murdered.

The main plot has wildlife biologist Alex Carter finishing her study of Wolverines in Montana. She has agreed to travel to the Canadian Arctic to study the threatened population of Polar Bears. But things go awry. Her helicopter pilot quits unexpectedly, equipment goes missing, and a late-night intruder breaks into her lab, stealing the samples she’s collected. After hiring a new pilot their helicopter catches fire in midflight, and after they landed armed assailants try to shoot them. Between the theft, poaching, and murder Alex realizes someone is trying to deter her from completing the study.

Alex is a strong character who is independent, knowledgeable, determined, and an animal lover. “I wrote Alex as passionate, resourceful, driven, a fighter, and a handyperson. She can think herself out of situations. She is a loner. Because she helps wildlife, she goes to very remote places where she has little human contact because of her adventurous spirit.”

This thriller is fast-paced and the added tidbit about the Polar Bears makes for an interesting story. Anyone who wants more information on wildlife animals should read these books.

