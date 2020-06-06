Don’t Make A Sound (Sawyer Brooks Book 1)

T. R. Ragan

Thomas & Mercer

June 1st, 2020

Don’t Make A Sound by T. R. Ragan is a gripping psychological thriller. This intense story delves into the lives of three sisters, all of whom were abused. Although craving a closeness they are a bit afraid to confront with each other their own tragic and horrible trauma.

“I wanted to show how each sister is different. Harper, the older sister has OCD and is a control freak. She will not open up regarding what happened to her. She is not soft and cuddly and likes to take one day at a time. The middle sister, Aria, is a typical middle sister. She OCD and is a control freak. She will not open up regarding what happened to her. She is not soft and cuddly and likes to take one day at a time. The youngest sister, Sawyer, the main character, has

trust issues. Sawyer is impulsive, high strung, and not a rule follower. Because of her past she wants to help people, which is why she became a crime reporter. She does not want others to experience what she did. Sawyer cannot handle relationships although throughout the series she is trying to change that feeling.”

After being promoted to a crime reporter, Sawyer Brooks goes back to her hometown of River Rock to investigate a teenage girl’s murder that is similar to the two unsolved killings from her youth. In the course of finding the truth, she chooses to reconcile with her two estranged sisters who supposedly left her to face her uncle’s demonism. While searching for clues she must face a past full of horrible secrets that are intertwined in the town and her family.

The author noted, “town of River Rock is almost like a character in its own right. I based it on a mining town not too far from Sacramento called Yreka. It is small and forestry.”

Along with the three sisters, there was also a vigilante group, known as the Crew, consisting of five women who had been sexually abused. Their goal was to teach the men a lesson who had molested them.

“I wanted to show how these five women formed a vigilante group to get revenge on the abusers. They are angry and a bit naïve. After planning and plotting they realize it is not as easy as it sounds. They start to question if vengeance is the issue.”

This story has intrigue, suspense, and an ending full of twists and turns. Luckily for readers this is the first in a series so there will be more of these gripping characters and thrilling plots.

