Hunting A Killer (Tactical Crime Division: Traverse City, Book 4)

Nicole Helm

Harlequin Pub

January 26th, 2021

Hunting A Killer by Nicole Helm is the last in the multi-author Tactical Crime Division series. There were four books, each focused on a different character of the team, and written by a different author.

The Tactical Crime Division, a specialized unit of the FBI, handles the toughest cases in the most remote locations. In these four books, the agents based in Traverse City will stop at nothing to keep people safe.

The books in order are as follows:

Rookie Instincts by Carol Ericson



New TCD team member Aria Calletti is determined to find out why women are turning up dead—especially since an infant was left at the most recent crime scene. Fortunately for the TCD’s newest operative, the baby’s uncle, Grayson Rhodes, has sacrificed everything to discover the truth following the disappearance of his half-sister. But can a civilian-turned-undercover-dockworker and a brand-new agent take down a formidable drug kingpin?



Toxin Alert by Tyler Anne Snell



Following a deadly anthrax attack, TCD’s biological weapons expert Carly Welsh springs into action. The problem is the Amish trust no one—especially not an FBI special agent. That’s where Noah Miller comes in. Even though the rancher left the fold decades ago, the community trusts him…and so does Dr. Welsh. But even their combined courage and smarts might not be enough against sinister forces that want them both to perish.



Impact Zone by Julie Anne Lindsey



Veteran TCD special agent Max McRay is the definition of unflappable. But when a serial bomber wreaks havoc in the town where his ex-wife, Allie, and infant son live, suddenly a high-profile case becomes personal. The bomber is ruthless…and now Max’s family is in his sights. Can the TCD stop this killer’s deadly rampage before Max and Allie pay with their lives?



Hunting a Killer by Nicole Helm



When K-9 handler Serena Lopez discovers her half-brother’s a fugitive from justice, she must find him—and his dangerous crew. It’s a good thing that her partner is infuriatingly efficient and handsome lead agent Axel Morrow. But as smart and cunning as the duo may be, it’s a race against time to catch the armed and dangerous criminals before they kill again.

Nicole noted, “This is the first time I have done this type of format. This story is more plot oriented because normally I emphasize the characters. We were given an outline of what the story should be, although I changed the ending. It has a different feel than my other books.”

She went on to say, “In fact, my next books come out in May and June, the North Star series. It is a spin-off of the Badlands series with the Wyatt brothers and Knight sisters. It takes place two years after the last book in that series. In the first book the hero is sent undercover to find who murdered someone staying at the heroine’s Bed and Breakfast. Most of the brothers and sisters will come back in the last book of this new series that features Shea who is now in charge of North Star.”

It is interesting to see how a different narrative written by different authors emphasize certain characteristics.

