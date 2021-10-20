Labyrinth of Lies

Book 2 of The Triple Threat Series

Irene Hannon

Revell Pub.

Oct 5th, 2021

Labyrinth of Lies by Irene Hannon shows why she is the master of romantic suspense. Readers will always find in her books clever twists, enticing dialogue, likeable and realistic characters, a tinge of romance, and riveting plotlines.

Hannon stated, “My novels have a heavy component of psychological suspense. I tend more to Hitchcock than James Bond. My books have action and danger but not the constant type as in an action-adventure story. Mine has peaks of action, but also character development where I take readers into the heads of my characters to understand the motivations and what drives them. For me, the classic film, “North by Northwest,” had these elements, a classic romantic psychological suspense with action.”

This novel opens with thirty-three-year-old detective Cate Reilly asked to go undercover as a seventeen-year-old high school student. Readers will tip their cap to Hannon for finding a realistic way to convince them that this could happen. Cate has a youthful look and is always carded when ordering a drink.

“I write Cate as a mother figure to her two sisters because her mother died when they were young. She is very much in control, responsible, a take charge kind of person, serious, and dedicated. She searches for justice and likes challenges. She can be cautious, strong, independent, and has a lot of integrity”.

Because a student at Ivy Hill Academy, an all-girls prep high school, has gone missing along with her boyfriend, the St. Louis police department decides to send Cate undercover to gain answers. She is investigating faculty and students to see what they know. Her roommate, Kayla, has some knowledge but is reluctant to share with Cate who she considers a stranger.

Kayla is a great secondary character and stole the show in her scenes. This young black girl is smart and observant. Readers will fall in love with her because she is so authentic. As she and Cate get to know each other they become close and begin to trust each other.

“Kate is a black student on a scholarship. She comes from a secure family and wants to be given every opportunity to succeed. She has great drive, determination, and solid moral values. Very well grounded. In a sense as Cate’s roommate she sees Cate as a mentor.”

Cate also must deal with Zeke Sloan who is a DEA agent going undercover as a Spanish teacher. He broke her heart eight years ago when she thought they were going to get married, but he chose his career over her. Now he and she must work together to find answers to her case regarding the disappearance of the two high school students. But they are also looking for answers concerning his case. Zeke is investigating a St. Louis drug ring that is somehow tied to the school. He hopes to discover and bring down the head of the operation.

As their paths cross in the student-teacher relationship and working on their cases, both realize they have unresolved feelings. The chemistry between them is a slow burn and they must decide if they want to rekindle the relationship again.

“I like writing stories of forgiveness and second chances. In the beginning it was very tense because eight years ago he chose his job over her. Cate was badly hurt and now is not receptive to getting back together. She has lost faith and trust in Zeke. He must convince her to trust him again. The relationship goes from being hurt, unreceptive to a gradual realization she has feelings for him. Cate has built walls. He needs to show her he has changed and fixed his past mistake. The romance is slow in rekindling.”

This second-chance romance mystery story leaves readers yearning for more. They want to see if Kayla will have a happy ending, and how the crimes will be resolved.

Comments

comments