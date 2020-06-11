Persuasion (Eve Duncan Book 27)

Iris Johansen

Grand Central Pub

June 2nd, 2020

Persuasion by Iris Johansen finalizes the story between Jane MacGuire and Seth Caleb. As with all her stories, Johansen writes emotionally charged and complex characters with a fast-paced plot. Infused into this thriller is the romance between the hero and heroine.

This story starts out with Jane’s brother, Michael, visiting her in Wales. Both are the children of Eve and Joe Duncan. Having a psychic ability, Michael senses that Jane is in danger and asks Caleb, her past lover, to come and keep her safe. There is a comradeship between Michael and Caleb because both have the ability to recognize what each are thinking. Caleb is able to understand Michael, and never pretends.

Regarding Jane and Michael’s relationship it seemed both wanted to protect each other. Each felt affection, love, and an understanding of where they were coming from. Michael told her not to close him out and to take his fears seriously. She knew that both Michael and Caleb were very special children with unusual talents. Fortunately, her brother had Eve and Joe as parents who accepted and embraced those talents, while Caleb’s parents punished and rejected him.

Johansen explained, “I put in this book a quote to share Caleb’s family background. ‘All his life, he’s been told that everyone would be afraid or hate him because he had that blood talent.’ It is amazing how he turned out the way he did. What he had to deal with is what many people have to go through with family. Some embrace a child who is different, while others reject the child.”

All three are thrown together when it becomes apparent that a madman, Stefano Luca, is trying to hurt Caleb by making Jane his slave. He is a psychopath, who is egotistical, smart, a control freak, and a torturer. As Jane and Seth chase down their blood-thirsty adversary, they also have to reckon with their own epic love story. Can they finally commit to a life together, no matter how uncertain? As the two come face to face with danger, one thing is made clear: it will take both of them with Michael’s help to confront and defeat this evil.

“I wrote Jane as a free spirit who is an artist. She is spunky, stubborn, brave, and somewhat distrustful of Caleb. The problem is that the relationship is intense, poignant, and passionate, with Jane afraid to show Caleb her true feelings for him. I hope readers enjoy their adventure and the way they solved their differences. With everything going on today this is a take away book.”

Her next book will also fit into current events with a title, Chaos. Out in September, it will have as a secondary character Margaret who helps find kidnapped girls in Africa.

Regardless of which Johansen book is read the stories are always action-packed, filled with mystery, family, and a hot romance.

