Point of Danger (Triple Threat Book 1)

Irene Hannon

Revell Pub

Oct 6th, 2020

Point of Danger by Irene Hannon is a very timely novel that takes a page from current events, including terrorism, infidelity, and abuse. This first in the series is a riveting mystery. It has non-stop action and strong protagonists, where the tension is ratchet upped.

The book opens with a bang, literally. Political radio talk show host Eve Reilly comes home to find a ticking package on her front porch. Fearing it is a bomb, she calls the police who find that it is a fake and meant just to scare her. A few days later she receives an on-air phone call regarding her private life. Investigating the case is police detective Brent Lange who can’t find any evidence to link the string of unsettling incidents but is convinced they’re connected. As the harassment grows more menacing, it becomes clear someone wants Eve’s voice silenced–permanently.

There is a lot of emphasis on relationships. Hannon explores how a married man lied to someone about his status while having an affair; another man is thinking about an affair; a marriage where emotional abuse is foremost; Eve and Brent dancing around their feelings; and sisterly love.

“A marriage on the rocks, infidelity, and a marriage with abuse. In my books, I do not want to have all the relationships focus on just the hero and heroine. I want to give readers insights on everyone. I take readers into multiple heads of all my characters.”

Regarding Eve and Brent, she is an open book, while he keeps his emotions bottled. Brent struggles with issues from a past relationship even though he and Eve both are attracted to each other. Eve’s sisters, Cate and Grace, have sisterly rivalry, but are there for one another, coming together as one. They have a strong bond that only grows stronger in the face of adversity.

The characters are very likeable and well-developed. Eve is courageous, level-headed, intelligent, and speaks her mind. Brent is determined, honorable, and has a strong sense of duty. The scenes with the sisters are funny, but also very touching.

I wrote Eve as a very outspoken heroine who stands up for what she believes and is not afraid to express her views. She is intuitive, determined, brave caring, and smart. The hero, Brent is brave, dedicated, an introvert, and caring. He is very careful, cautious, and has trust issues. I think he is also protective, secretive, lonely, and confident.”

This suspenseful book, intertwined with some romance, is a page turner. Readers will not be disappointed, and the surprise ending has a twist, readers will not guess.

