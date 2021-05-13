Rising Danger (K-9 Bomb Detection Book 1)

Jerusha Agen

May 25, 2021

Harlequin Pub.

Rising Danger by Jerusha Agen is her first full length romantic suspense novel. She has a unique storyline with a private consulting all-female bomb-detection firm. Her characters are great role models for showing how they can exist in a man’s world.

“I have a fondness for a story that follows a group of people that are in a family or friendship. There is a team feel. I like romantic suspense novels by Dani Pettrey and Dee Henderson. They inspired me to write romantic suspense. This is my first official romantic suspense novel. In this series I am featuring an all-female detection and security agency with dog handlers and their canine partners since I love dogs. Labrador Retrievers are suited to explosive detection work. They have the nose, energy, and drive. Toby, the lab in this book will do anything for his toy. I wanted the dog to be friendly and have a goofy side. This brought out some fun scenes in the novel that otherwise would have been too heavy a story. It supplied a little comic relief.”

The story has someone planting explosives on dams in the Twin Cities. Bristol Bachmann and her bomb-sniffing dog, Toby, are called in to help the police and the dam supervisor. Remington Jones, the dams’ supervisor, and Bristol’s ex-boyfriend is assigned to assist her. She is hopeful that he is no longer the unreliable person she knew during their police academy days. She needs his help to find the bomber who is after Bristol and Toby to make sure they do not diffuse the devices.

“I wanted to give Bristol a job where she can be in control. She is a survivor of Hurricane Katrina but has scars. Her greatest fear is being in another catastrophic flood. She moved to the Twin Cities because she thought she would never be in that position again, the feeling of being out of control. I realized the rivers and dam flooding could be possible if a bomb was set off. This allowed Bristol to have a journey spiritually and emotionally. In doing my research I found that there was a debate in the Twin City area about possibly taking down the dam and allowing the water flow to be “free.” I thought that those who wanted the dam gone could be part of an environmental terrorist group.”

This is an interesting action-packed story. Readers root for Bristol and Toby to find the bombs before they explode.

