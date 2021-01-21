Special Ops Seduction (Alaskan Force Book 5)

Megan Crane

Berkley Pub

Jan 12th, 2021

Special Ops Seduction by Megan Crane takes readers on an exciting, intense, and gripping adventure. The story has the right amount of romance, suspense, and action.

The book opens up with a mission, saving the lives of a biological scientist and his sister. After staying in a safe house, they suddenly disappear. Alaska Force must now attempt to find and rescue them once again. It turns out that many of the top generals will be in attendance at one of the Alaskan Force team members, Bethan, sister’s wedding, since her father is a General. She agrees to bring one of the other team members to go undercover as her boyfriend and is shocked when Jonas Crow offers to go.

“The first two books in the series I wrote were about women in peril. While discussing with my editor the direction of the next books, I decided to have a woman as one of the teammates. I saw a picture of a woman in Special Operations and knew she was perfect for the character Bethan. Her whole life popped into my head as she came fully formed. In doing research for this book, I knew women went to Army Ranger school. I know there are some incredible women out there doing amazing things.”

It seems there is some history between Jonas and Bethan. When both were in Afghanistan, she saved his life. After he recovered, he wanted nothing to do with her, something she attributes to ego, where a woman saved him. But it was not that at all. What bothers him is his attraction for her and his desire to be a loner and close off all emotions.

On the surface it appears Bethan and Jonas are very different. Bethan was born into wealth; their amazing home looks more like a luxury resort hotel. As the oldest daughter of a four-star General, she decided to go to Army Ranger school. She always felt that her career choice was not accepted by her parents. Now she must deal with her feelings about returning home with her plus one, Jonas. But spending time pretending to be Bethan’s boyfriend forces him to be closer to her than he’s been in all the years since she saved his life, and his cold walls of resistance to her start to crumble. Jonas plays the part of her boyfriend, completely different than his normal silent self, and a slow built romance begins as they become a great team.

The action part of the story has Jonas and Bethan trying to determine who at the wedding is responsible for the scientist’s disappearance and what biological threat will be unleashed on Americans. Sound familiar? Living through the Covid-19 virus from Communist China, readers can see the dangers of a biological threat.

“I wrote this book in January of last year. As I researched about biological weapons, I read a lot about what was happening in China. I had this creepy sense of dread as I was writing the book. I never imagined a month later I would be locked in. At least, in this story it was contained.”

This novel has splashes of humor, excitement, romance with the perfect amount of great action, and suspense. Throughout the novel, the supporting cast of characters, who were featured characters in the previous Alaska Force novels, have a banter dialogue with Bethan and Jonas that enhance the plot.

Comments

comments