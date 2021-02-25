

The Death Of Hitler’s War Machine by Samuel W. Mitcham Jr. explores the important battles that helped to end WWII. During the winter of 1944–45, Germany staked everything on its surprise campaign in the Ardennes, the “Battle of the Bulge.” But when American and Allied forces recovered from their initial shock, the German forces were left fighting for their very survival—especially on the Eastern Front, where the Soviet army was intent on matching, or even surpassing, Nazi atrocities.



At the mercy of the Fuehrer, who refused to acknowledge reality and forbade German retreats, the Wehrmacht was slowly annihilated in horrific battles that have rarely been adequately covered in histories of the Second World War—especially the brutal Soviet siege of Budapest, which became known as the “Stalingrad of the Waffen-SS.”

The author noted, “I found this time period in Germany, when everything was crumpling, fascinating. I talk about strategy and what the people went through. The most important battle if I had to choose one was the Battle of Stalingrad. It was a turning point. The Germans put up a much different resistance in the East than in the West. It was much fiercer because the Germans were afraid of the Russian atrocities.”



Dr. Samuel W. Mitcham now tells the extraordinary tale of how Hitler’s once-dreaded war machine came to a cataclysmic end, from the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944 to the German surrender in May 1945.

