BOOK REVIEW WHO RESCUED WHO

Who Rescued Who by Victoria Schade is a heartwarming novel. Intertwined throughout the story is how family, friends, including the furry four leg types, can make an imprint on someone’s life. Readers will love the interaction between the charming town and characters.

At the beginning of the book, the main character, Elizabeth, gets fired from her social media job. Having been addicted to social media herself, she feels lost and abandoned. But coming to her rescue are lost relatives, an aunt and uncle, that tell her she has inherited some land in England. Elizabeth decides to travel to the small town of Fargrove, a place where her father grew up, to sell the land, and use the money. The theme of the book shows how the number of likes you get on social media isn’t as important as actually interacting with people in person. Real life relationships can be worth so much more than those online, as Elizabeth finds out since the town has limited access to technology.

I wrote Elizabeth as socially stunted, prickly, and closed herself off. This is due to losing her mother during her formative teenage years and having a father who was distant. I think going to Fargrove and meeting all those in the tight-knit community allowed her to realize who she truly is. Readers might think that Elizabeth was so into herself because of all the selfies she took. But she is actually a very generous person. She helped those in need from the abandoned puppy to her uncle, and even her mother who died. Social media was her art canvas, with her photographs a way she could express her creativity. At first, social media gave Elizabeth’s followers an unrealistic perspective of her life. Even though her life was going to hell, on social media it appeared she had a fabulous life.”

Another lesson Elizabeth receives is from a few four-legged friends. One day in the pouring rain she comes upon a freezing abandoned puppy. This loveable puppy helps her to connect with a tight-knit community of new friends, from the aunt and uncle she didn’t know existed, to a grumpy coffee shop owner to two very opinionated sheep, to a romance with a pub owner.

“I contrasted the puppy Geogina with Elizabeth. The dog has confidence and loves everyone. She became an ice-breaker, a way for Elizabeth to start a conversation. I think the puppy showed her how to interact. She also showed that you can be liked and loved for who you are, not who you appear to be. The title comes in because Georgina modeled behavior for Elizabeth, helping her to step out of her shell, and Elizabeth literally rescued Georgina.”

This is one of those stories that will engage readers. It is an uplifting story of connections and relationships that should be read by everyone.

