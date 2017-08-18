Coming to Blu-ray/DVD and Digital from DisneyNature with director Chuan Lu and narrated by John Krasinski is the amazing four-season journey when you are “Born in China.”

In the vastness of China and the four seasons, DisneyNature follows Dawa, a stunningly beautiful snow leopard who blends into her surroundings. This comes in extremely handy when raising two adorable cubs. Teaching them to everything they needs to know about being snow leopards, they also discover the dangers when a group of snow leopards invade Dawa’s territory.

Tao Tao is a golden snub-nosed monkey who is dealing with family issues. When a little sister is born into his family, Tao Tao begins to feel a little ignored and turns to a life of mischief with the Lost Boys. That is until one lesson learned changes the tide of a grateful father!

Ya Ya is thrilled to be the mother to a very young Mei Mei, a daughter. Raising this feisty little black and white bundle seems such a joy for Mom. Mei Mei decides she wants to learn all about her surroundings and under her watchful eye, the young panda learns what it means to be just that – a panda.

Also in China are the beautiful landscapes and animals that make up the live and livelihood of this country, including the noble Red-Crowned Cranes. It is breathtaking knowing they are all born in China!

What a beautiful film and I don’t think I said ‘awwww’ quite enough times. DisneyNature always captures the stunning surroundings of beautiful animals. They do so without being intrusive and letting us all know that there is both life and death in the animal kingdom without making it graphically so.

The Blu-ray gives the film a continued richness of color and depth that I appreciate. These animals, like the snow leopard have stunning colors in their eyes and fur – even if the panda is only black and white. The greenery and color is equally as magical because as much as I would like to be there in person, DisneyNature has given me the next best thing.

Go to http://nature.disney.com/born-in-china for a download Educator’s Guide and Activity Packet to have teachable moments that are filled with fun as well. There is so much information on the animals and fun crafts that bring the story of these beautiful animals home.

“Born in China” comes in Blu-ray/DVD and Digital with the ability to stream and download on a Smartphone, tablet, television or computer. The Blu-ray Bonus Extras include Panda Suits & Bamboo Shoots – Join the team as they struggle through an almost impenetrable bamboo forest in an effort to capture footage of pandas in the wild, and Walking with Monkeys – The shivering crew bundles up to film the adorable golden snub-nosed monkeys engaged in a surprisingly human activity.

Also included is Monsters of Camouflage – Go behind the scenes as the filmmakers set out on a quest never before achieved to find and film a snow leopard family in the wild, Wading Through the Wetlands – A crew travels to far northeast China to catch the first moments of a red-crowned crane chick’s life and finally the Everything Everything Music Video performed by American Authors.

DisneyNature through the Disney Conservation Fun has made a contribution to World Wildlife Fun, to benefit wild pandas and snow leopards which is such an amazing thing to do.

“Born in China” gives us all an inside look at these amazing families filled with love, playfulness, caring, struggle, hardship and danger. The dynamics of their lives is one of family first and clearly nothing gets in the way of that – nothing!

DisneyNature has once again brought beauty from beginning to end with the animals and their surroundings. In watching what is to come I am thrilled to see their next project is “Dolphins!”

Gather up the family once again for some Disney time and share in a part of the world we once knew so little about. Becoming informed and appreciative of these animals is heartwarming and gives us all an opportunity to be part of something bigger.

In the end – from their family to ours!

