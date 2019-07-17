Coming to Bluray/DVD and Digital from director Roxann Dawson and 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment is a true story about faith in family that has a BREAKTHROUGH.

The Smith family is going through a difficult time as 14-year-old John (Marcel Ruiz) is struggling. Mom Joyce (Chrissy Metz) and Dad Brian (Josh Lucas) are divided on how to handle it. Mom wants to find answers and Dad wants to give John his space. Strong in their faith, they attend church where Pastor Jason (Topher Grace) is also struggling as his congregation isn’t quite sure how to handle a progressive leader.

All of that seems ridiculous when the real struggle of life happens for John. Having a day with his friends, they slide around on Lake Saint Louis even after being warned from a bystander that it might not be such a great idea. In a sudden movement, the ice gives way and all three boys find themselves in the ice waters.

Two boys manage to stay above water but John can not hold on and begins to sink. Paramedics and law enforcement arrive as Tommy Shine (Mike Colter) jumps in the water to find John. After a few moments the young boy is retrieved and off to the hospital where Dr. Sutterer (Sam Trammell) tries everything he knows to bring the boy back.

Joyce has minutes to watch her sons heart start beating again as he is transferred to a hospital where specialist Doctor Garrett (Dennis Haysbert) takes over. Joyce makes it very clear that he is to do everything to save her son. Brian can not even bare to see his son and waits with family and friends who begin a firestorm of prayer.

The power of love can make believers of us all.

Metz as Joyce is a strong woman who becomes a fierce mother. She demands positivity from everyone around John and when fear comes into play it can seem harsh. Personally I don’t think she was as I would do anything for my kids. That being said it is during John’s time in the hospital that change occurs in many people and Metz’s character is the main focus of that change. Lucas as Brian is a little disconcerting in many ways but we all handle stress differently. It is what happens in the end that will define this character.

Ruiz as John is struggling as any teenager would be trying to find his place in a world that doesn’t seem to quite fit. Colter as Tommy is a man who outwardly claims to not believe yet wants to understand what really happened out on the lake that tragic day.

Haysbert as Dr. Garrett answers the family’s questions according to what he sees on the charts. Only when he is challenges by Joyce does he begin to realize that sometimes it’s not what’s in the charts but what the patient is capable of on his own. Grace as Pastor Jason does what a pastor knows is right, being with the Smith family even if there is a wedge in the relationship with Joyce. Grace’s character has his own insecurities and Joyce doesn’t make it easy but his line after she mentions it’s not a good time is “I know, that’s why I’m here” is a smacker.

Other cast include Rebecca Staab as Cindy Reiger, Victor Zinck Jr. as Joe Morrow, Ali Skovbye as Emma, Lisa Durupt as Paula, Stephanie Czajkowski as Melissa, Nancy Sorel as Mrs. Abbott, Isaac Kragten as Josh and Chuck Shamata as the Fire Chief.

BREAKTHROUGH is based on a true story of the Smith family and their struggle with family, faith and individual self doubts. Falling through the ice, it is over an hour later before the hospital can get a heart beat. John says of his ordeal, “When I fell through the ice I felt cold, the shock. I remembered my life flashing through my eyes and my family. Sixteen days later I walked out of the hospital. I had physical therapy but only for a bit of problems with my wrist. God still does the impossible!”

The film is a story of family, faith, community and those who stood by the Smith family even if they didn’t quite understand how it all happened and learned what a miracle looks like in the face of John.

In the end – it’s all about divine intervention!

