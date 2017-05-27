Capt. Jack Sparrow is back for one more romp

Jack is back theaters as directors Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg along with Walt Disney Pictures bring “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites) is a young man who wants one thing — to see his father Will Turner permanently returned to dry land. What he needs is Poseidon’s Trident and the map that will lead him there to break the curse holding his father deep in the ocean.

Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario) is a young woman who holds a map, and only she can read it. Basically, it’s because she can read the stars where as most pirates can’t, well, read.

Someone who can help them is Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), but he’s not having the best luck with a crew lately. As if that’s not enough, Henry tells Jack that a ghost named Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem) pretty much wants his head on a platter.

Unphased by the prospect of losing his head, Jack is more focused on what he’s always focused on — getting his hands on the Pearl! When Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) comes upon the hair-flowing Captain Salazar, a deal is struck to find Jack together.

Jack, Henry and Carina try to stay one step ahead of Barbossa, and Barbossa tries to stay two steps ahead of Salazar. As they all get closer to the prize, there are still scores to settle and a few surprises for them all.

This is the life of a pirate!

Depp as Jack Sparrow puts a period at the end of his time as a pirate. His usual throwing-caution-to-the-wind attitude and not being upset by much, Depp throws out lines and facial reactions that will make the audience laugh. Jack Sparrow is endearing, and even to the very end he seems to be able to come out with what he truly wants.

Thwaites as Henry Turner is a young actor that is able to pull off the role of a kid who just wants his dad back. Becoming somewhat of an expert on the legends of the sea, Thwaites is charming, caring and daring all rolled into one. Scodelario as Carina is a smart young woman who is misunderstood by, well, pirates. Looking for the trident is her mission to find her own family.

Rush as Barbossa is his usual peg-legged self who wants to keep the money rolling in, and going up against Jack is just topping on the cake. Bardem as Salazar is kind of creepy, but then again, he is a tad upset at Jack so we have to let him get out his frustration.

Other cast include Kevin McNally as Gibbs, David Wenham as Scarfield, Stephen Graham as Scrum, Adam Brown as Cremble, Orlando Bloom as Will Turner and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann. There is also a cameo appearance that had the audience cheering, so look out for that!

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” is a fantastical journey we have all enjoyed with Captain Jack Sparrow. Although the film isn’t really a stretch in terms of a storyline (meaning kind of predictable, or else I’m just getting really good at this), but the special effects are cool. Of course, they would be in a Disney film right?

It has been an adventure from 2003 until now with characters that are memorable and have become iconic. Disney has done a good job in wrapping up this series of films (I hope it’s a wrap!) in such a way that I don’t think anyone will be disappointed.

Everyone jumps on board for another adventure and a few surprises as well. This is fun for the family with laughs, adventure, action and characters that once again having us cheer for our favorite pirate.

In the end — it is the final tale of a pirate’s life!

