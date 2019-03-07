Coming to theaters this Friday from directors Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Pictures is a mystery unraveled in space and on Earth with “Captain Marvel.”

Vers (Brie Larson) is a warrior who is part of the Kree race and has powers she received during an accident. Plagued with dreams of people she doesn’t know, she turns to mentor Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) who is a commander of the Starforce. He tries to instill the need to keep her powers in check.

Given a mission by the Supreme Intelligence (Annette Bening), Yon-Rogg, Vers and the crew are sent to retrieve one of their own that has information they need. Instead they are ambushed by the Skrull, a tribe of shape shifters who want what is locked up in the mind of Vers and led by Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).

Escaping the Skrull, Vers finds herself on Earth which is the last known location of a scientist who can help her unravel the mystery. Yon-Rogg is relieved that Vers is still alive but they both know the Skrull are not far behind. Enter Agent Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) who question Vers.

She is open with them but they don’t believe her until a Skrull comes out of no where and the chase begins. Fury follows and now believes her story! Trying to help her discover more information about who the Skrull are looking for, Vers begins to piece together some of her own dreams that have haunted her.

She finds Marie Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) and a life that included the name Carol Danvers as everything begins to fall into place. Talos discovers where Danvers is and she learns there is more to all of this than meets the inter-galatic eye!

Larson as Captain Marvel is fairly straight forward in her role. She has a bit of a temper, doesn’t mind knocking people around a bit, has a biting sense of humor and wants answers. Trying to fit in with the Kree and trying to fit in on Earth, it is what is locked in her memory that can help her bridge the two worlds.

Jackson as a younger Nick Fury gives us a little more of his back story and the beginnings of what is to come in the Marvel universe. There is no mistaking Jackson’s humor and attitude but along with that are a few answers as to how Nick Fury became Nick Fury. I always enjoy Jackson when he is being sarcastic but he also gets a few surprises of his own along the way.

Mendelsohn as Talos is a fighter, charming in his own way, equally witty as Captain Marvel and knows a things or two about a good fight. He has his reasons for wanting what she has locked in her brain and he isn’t going to stop until he gets it. I’ve always enjoyed Mendelsohn as an actor and I absolutely love that he branches out in unpredictable roles.

Law as Yon -Rogg prides himself on mentoring Vers and wants to make sure that the Skrull are all but wiped out. He is a strong character that believes in what he is doing and has a skilled crew to back him up.

Lynch as Rambeau is the only person on Earth, literally, that can help bring Danvers memory into focus. Along with daughter Monica played by Akbar, they aren’t at all frightened by what is in front of them by way of the Skrull and what lies in outer space waiting for them.

Bening as the Supreme Intelligence keeps a watchful eye over Vers and has an agenda of her own. Her role isn’t a big one but its impact is important on the storyline and it’s pretty cool to see her take on the dual role.

Other cast include Mckenna Grace as young Carol Danvers, Gemma Chan as Minn-Erva, Lee Pace as Ronan, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Rune Temte as Bron-Char, Colin Ford as Steve Danvers, and Akira Akbar as Monica Rambeau.

“Captain Marvel” joins the ranks of the Marvel Universe and is given the opportunity to tell her story. She is animated, can handle her own and has a few witty remarks in her almost skin tight uniform. Of course there is more to the story and I’m sure Marvel will be telling it but there is also that little nudge of where she fits in with the Avengers.

Super heroine fans are going to be pleased well enough with what is on the screen and it is a nice two hour get away from the real world. That being said, it is also fairly predictable in its telling and the special effects are becoming a little common place — translated that means I’m not absolutely wow’d by it all.

What I did love as it hurt my heart was the opening sequence as a fantastic nod to everything Stan Lee has done for us all. His cameos always had audiences cheering and at the beginnings of “Captain Marvel” is no exception. The man who made comic books legends and iconic characters deserves nothing less and everything more.

The film comes in at around two hours and if that’s not enough don’t worry; she will be back again and sooner than you think.

In the end — discover what makes her a (her)o!

