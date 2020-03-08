Jeri Jacquin

On 4K Ultra HD, Bluray and DVD from writer/director Elizabeth Banks and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is the return of CHARLIE’S ANGELS.

Elena Houghlin (Naomi Scott) is a programming engineer working for entrepreneur Alexander Brock (Sam Claflin). Catching on that there is a problem with the invention Calisto, she knows that boss Peter Fleming (Nat Faxon) is doing something wrong with it.

Meeting up with Edgar Bosley (Djimon Hounsou) to tell him of her suspicions, an assassin name Hodak (Jonathan Tucker) tries to stop them both. Rescued by Angel Jane Kano (Ella Balinska), Sabina (Kristin Stewart) and Rebekah Bosley (Elizabeth Banks), Elena wants to help find Calisto and get it before it is used in the wrong way.

Every step they take trying to get Calisto back, the Angels are always a step behind. Jane and Sabina become suspicious as to who is working against them. Just as they are about to talk it out, an explosion knocks out Jane and Sabina putting Elena in the hands of the most unsuspected person at the Townsend Agency.

At a party given by Brock, it is still unclear who can be trusted as the Angels try to find Elena before its to late. Using their talents, they make their way through the mansion and with each step get closer to who has been responsible from the beginning and finding Elena.

Stewart as Sabine seems very comfortable in her role of a badass Angel. Working on so many independent films, this is Stewart’s chance to have a little fun without fangs. Scott as Elena knows that Calisto is dangerous and jumps right into the fight to get it back safely. She picks up on the Angels habits pretty quick and finds her own strength like never before.

Balinska as Jane is a quick study and her opponents will pay the price for being unaware of her abilities. I love her interaction with Sabine, and it reminds me of sisters always competing to get Mom-Bosley’s attention. Speaking of Bosley, Banks as Rebekah is smart, smooth and aware of everything happening making the hard choices.

Claflin as Brock is hilarious actually and it’s good to see him do something not as serious because when he’s indignant in the film, I cracked up. Tucker as Hodak doesn’t have a lot to say (maybe his tattoos say it all) but his muscles speak loudly and without apology. I mean if your going to have an assassin on your payroll, you could do worse.

A shout out to Pang as Jonny Smith who had me laughing every time he was on screen. His infatuation with Sabine is oddly charming for his character being a not so nice guy. He is dedicated to the end I’ll give him that, well done Mr. Pang!

Other cast include David Schutter as Ralph, Noah Centineo as Langston, Marie-Lou Sellem as Fatima Ahmed, Luiz Mendez as the Saint and Patrick Stewart.

Cameos include Ronda Rousey, Danica Patrick, Lili Reinhart, Aly Raisman, Laverne Cox, Michael Strahan, Hailee Steinfeld and Jaclyn Smith.

CHARLIE’S ANGELS Bonus Features include Gag Reel – Check out these fun and never-seen-before bloopers saved from the cutting room floor, 5 Deleted Scenes, 4 Behind-the-Scenes Featurettes Stronger Together: The Sisterhood of the Angels – Watch how the Angels trio of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott & Ella Balinska prepared for their iconic roles and formed a genuine sisterhood on set, and Elizabeth Banks: As BOSSley – We’ll take a look at why the CHARLIE’S ANGELS Director, Actress, Writer and Producer Elizabeth Banks is the perfect person to reintroduce audiences to this beloved, fun and action-packed franchise.

Also, Warriors on Set: Angels in Action – The cast & crew take a look at some of the biggest action scenes from the film, including a peek behind-the-scenes of the stunt rehearsals with the cast, Tailored for Danger: Styling the Angels – Learn all about the glamorous costumes, hair and make-up used to create the glitzy world of CHARLIE’S ANGELS, Don’t Call Me Angel Music Video featuring Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.

CHARLIE’S ANGELS is a continuation of a story most of us know from its beginnings on television from 1976 to 1981 when the Angels consisted of Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson and Farrah Fawcett and John Forsythe as the voice of Charlie Townsend. The second trio of Angels included Cheryl Ladd, Shelley Hack and Tanya Roberts. The next trio in the 2000’s consisted of Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu with plenty of Angels in between.

In this franchise the Angels don’t hold back in their wit, charm and sense of style because we live in a stylin’ age. Stewart, Balinska, Scott and Banks work extremely well together and make the whole film look way to easy.

The storyline has its twists and turns that add to the fun of the film. The twists and turns are nicely done and bring even more to the film along with the action from location to location. From Los Angeles to Istanbul to London, it’s the Angels who have no problem looking good while going after the bad guys!

I have to say I absolutely adore Mendez as the Saint because, and let’s be honest I’m not alone in this, we all need a little Saint in our lives. The way he looks after the Angels is cute and the humor, he brings is subtle and so sarcastically witty at times. Is he available to work for a non-Angel, asking for a friend?

In the end – a new world needs new Angels!

