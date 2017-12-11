“Countdown” by Carey Baldwin is a story ripped from the headlines. Juggling two professions, psychologist and pediatrician, has helped her with formulating different storylines. This novel is a departure from her last one and is much more of a fun read.

The plot begins with what appears to be someone drowning on a beach in Tahiti. Forensic psychiatrist Caitlyn Cassidy and FBI Agent Atticus Spenser are enjoying some R and R while preparing for their upcoming wedding. Unfortunately, their best-laid plans go awry when they attempt to rescue the couple. They then become embroiled in a case that involves a con, dirty secrets and murder. After agreeing to help local law enforcement, which seems to be overwhelmed, Cassidy and Spenser find that each clue of the investigation is nothing, as it seems. The story takes off with many twists and turns.

Although not a Christmas story, it is a light-hearted read with the emphasis on family. During the holiday times more often than not people gather around to spend quality time with their loved ones. This novel showcases both sides. The supporting character, Rose, has a large sense of duty toward family with a highly advanced sense of right and wrong. She is willing to make sacrifices to do right by her family.

“Rose’s driving force is an overdeveloped sense of conscience,” Baldwin said. “All the motivations for the supporting characters is protecting someone in their family, including the police brothers. The twins were searching for the ideal family when in reality they had a dysfunctional one. Caity and Spenser had their moms and each other to contend with.”

This story is fun and adventurous with a happy ending for Caity and Spenser. Readers will enjoy reading a book filled with action that is not always gloomy.

