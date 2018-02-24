Coming to Blu-ray, DVD and digital on a multi-screen edition from directors Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson and Hamilton Luske is The Signature Walt Disney Collection release of “Lady and the Tramp.”

This film tells the story of Tramp (voiced by Larry Roberts), a mongrel dog from the other side of the tracks — the not so good side! He loves his life of being free, that is until he meets Lady (voiced by Barbara Luddy).

Lady is a beautiful cocker spaniel that lives with the Jim Dear and Darling family. Treated like a princess, things change when the couple discovers there will be another addition to their family. Feeling as if she is losing everything, Lady decides to take off with Tramp and see the world.

But their adventure is filled with treacherous chaos and missteps that could tear them apart!

This Disney classic was first released in 1955 and has been a beloved classic ever since. The most memorable and iconic scene is Lady and Tramp having their spaghetti meal together by candlelight being serenaded. How loveable and romantic is that I ask!

The characters from the trouble-making Siamese cats, who sing “We Are Siamese” sung by the beautiful Miss Peggy Lee, to Trusty, voiced by Bill Baucom, bring back childhood memories for many and instantly loved by a new generation.

There are several things in the film prompted by Disney himself. The film’s setting is reminiscent of his hometown of Marceline, Mo. Also, when Darling receives a puppy for Christmas this was based on Disney missing a dinner date with his wife and he presented her with a puppy — he was promptly forgiven!

At the end of the film, Tramp’s son Scamp is featured. Scamp became the subject for a comic strip, children’s books and comic books. He would be seen again in the 2001 animated film “Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure.”

Other cast include: Bill Thompson as Jock, Stan Freberg as Beaver, Verna Felton as Aunt Sarah, Alan Reed as Boris, George Givot as Tony, Dal McKennon as Toughy, Peggy Lee as Darling and Lee Miller as Jim Dear.

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment began distributing under its own label in 1980 and continues to bring quality programming to kids and kids at heart. Home of the most beloved animated features including “Snow White,” “Pinocchio” and “Sleeping Beauty,” to name a few, is what keeps families coming back for more. To see what is currently available to add to your own family library, go to www.movies.disney.com for their at home titles.

The Blu-ray, DVD and digital multi-screen edition include the bonus extras of “New Sing-Along Version,” “Inside Walt’s Story Meetings,” “Original Theatrical Version,” “Stories from Walt’s Office — Learn About Walt Through His Trinkets and Treasures,” “Walt and His Dogs — Meet the Canine Characters Walt Loved,” “How to Make a Meatball and Other Fun Facts About ‘Lady and the Tramp’ — with Oh My Disney stars Alexys Gabrielle and Teen Chef Amber Kelly” and so much more!

There isn’t anything about this classic, animated film that doesn’t resonate with fun. The story is timeless and the lessons of friendship and love are wonderful. Children and adults can share the story of these two adventuresome canines!

The animation is crisper in such amazing Blu-ray with characters that leap from our home screens into our laps for a cuddle. Of course, the endearing story of Tramp the no-care-in-the-world pup of the streets meeting the ever lovely and sweet Lady takes no prisoners of the heart in its telling.

Each character brings such a lovely uniqueness to the tale of dogs and cats and also has had generations laughing at their antics. If it’s time to introduce your family’s next generation to the wonderful world of Disney, then pick up The Walt Disney Signature Collection release of “Lady and the Tramp” and share the iconic memory!

In the end — this is one of the greatest love stories ever told!

