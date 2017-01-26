This week on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD from Disney’s Signature Collection is a film that has become one of the most beloved classics in animation — “Pinocchio!”

The story is told by the one and only Jiminy Cricket (voiced by Cliff Edwards) about Geppetto (Christian Rub) is a creative man of many talents. One such talent is creating amazing puppets that almost look real. One such puppet is Pinocchio (Dickie Jones), who Geppetto wishes were a real boy.

The wish is heard and the Blue Fairy (Evelyn Venable) helps the puppet boy come to life — sort of. Telling Pinocchio that he must prove himself to be “brave, truthful and unselfish” to become a total real boy, the Blue Fairy assigns Jiminy Cricket to be his conscience.

That proves to be a cricket-full when Pinocchio meets Honest John the Fox and Gideon the cat. Believing he is just having fun with his new friends, he has captured the eye of Stromboli. Wanting to make money off the marionette, it becomes clear that when Pinocchio wants to go home that it isn’t going to happen.

Jiminy Cricket calls on the help of the Blue Fairy, and when she asks Pinocchio why he is not in school, he lies and with it a nose growth! Promising the Blue Fairy he won’t do it again, she gentle tells him that this will be the last help he receives.

But Honest John and Gideon are still looking for misbehaving lads to take, and they once again meet Pinocchio and talk him into going along. Disaster strikes when Jiminy discovers what really happens to the boys who follow Honest John and Gideon. Escaping to home, Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket find a letter that Geppetto has gone looking for the marionette boy.

Swallowed by the whale Monstro, Pinocchio jumps into the sea to find Geppetto and although they escape, everything changes in the crash of a wave. It is in this moment that life changes for them all!

“Pinocchio” first came to the screen in 1940 after the success of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Taken from the Italian children’s story “The Adventures of Pinocchio” by Carlo Collodi, it has continued the test of time. Seventy-six years later, this film has captured the imagination of each generation since it’s release.

“Pinocchio” brings through the years other milestones such as being the first animated feature to win an Academy Award for Best Music-Original Score and Best Music-Original Song for “When You Wish Upon a Star.” That song alone captures the heart and gives it a special hug because dreams do come true!

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment began distributing under its own label in 1980, and continues to bring quality programming to kids and kids at heart. Home of the most beloved animated features including “Snow White,” “Pinocchio” and “Sleeping Beauty” to name a few, is what keeps families coming back for more. To see what is currently available to add to your own family library please visit. www.movies.disney.com for their At Home titles!

The Blu-ray includes a Brand New Version of Oswald Short “Poor Pappa”, the Bonus Extras of “The Pinocchio Project: When You Wish Upon a Star” — Today’s hottest music influencers create their own version of the iconic song, “Walt’s Story Meetings: Pleasure Island” — Recently discovered original artwork reveals a Pleasure Island that never made it to the big screen.

Also included is “In Walt’s Words: Pinocchio” — Through recordings of rare interviews, Walt discusses the magical making of this legendary classic, “Oswald the Lucky Rabbit in ‘Poor Papa’” — When the storks bring Oswald’s family a special delivery, his house is soon overrun by a rambunctious brood of baby bunnies and so much more.

This film has made it through four generations of my own family and I have no doubt that it will continue on with my grandchildren’s children. There are so many themes that reach into families with love, trust, learning, mistakes and most of all forgiveness.

This wonderful story in animation has been brought to Blu-ray with a sharpness that is mesmerizing — meaning the legacy of “Pinocchio” will continue. This is an absolute must for everyone’s Disney home library!

In the end — when you wish upon a star you’re dreams come true!

