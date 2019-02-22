On Blu-ray, DVD and digital from the Walt Disney Signature Collection is the return of our favorite underwater characters in “The Little Mermaid.”

Ariel (voiced by the amazing Jodi Benson) is a curious little mermaid who lives under the sea with her father Triton (Kenneth Mars). Constantly worried about his youngest daughter, Triton gives orders to Sebastian (Samuel E. Wright) to keep an eye on her.

Ariel’s constant companion is Flounder (Jason Marin), a fish who enjoys all the trinkets and treasures she finds. When neither knows what an object is, they ask their friendly neighborhood seagull Scuttle (Buddy Hackett) who has a name for everything.

The one thing Ariel wants to know about are those who live on the land. Deciding that’s her next adventure she makes a deal with the less than friendly Ursula (Pat Carroll) and in exchange for legs, she gets Ariel’s voice.

Once on land she meets Eric (Christopher Barnes), a young prince who is intrigued by the young girl. Spending time together makes her very happy but it’s Sebastian who is all a flutter. Not only does he have to keep away from the kitchen but help Ariel find happiness with the prince before Ursula gets what she really wants!

Benson as Ariel has become the iconic and ethereal voice of “The Little Mermaid”. Her voice is so endearing and her laughter seems so genuine that its easy to smile at her adventure. That is important especially to little kids who might be experiencing “The Little Mermaid” for the very first time. Musker and Clements knew exactly what they were doing when casting Benson. Her singing is a bit magical and every bit stunning!

Wright as Sebastian is as smooth a lobster as there ever was one. He is funny, sweet, hilarious and clearly loves his ward. Their relationship is funny from the start and continues to the very last frame. Marin as Flounder is such a sweet young friend to Ariel and that’s important when everyone else sees you as different.

Barnes as Eric is a young man who finds there is something different about the young girl washed ashore, he could never imagine how different. Mars as Triton has the deep fatherly voice but also comes to understand that his daughter has a path all her own.

Carroll as Ursula is absolutely fantastic and even though her character is a tad evil we can’t help but sing along to her songs. Lets face it…she’s just misunderstood. She can make even this bad girl sound good.

Other cast include: Rene Auberjonois as Louis, Paddi Edwards as Flotsam & Jetsam, Edie McClurg as Carlotta, Ben Wright as Grimsby and Will Ryan as Seahorse.

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment began distributing under its own label in 1980 and continues to bring quality programming to kids and kids at heart. Home of the most beloved animated features including “Snow White,” “Pinocchio” and “Sleeping Beauty,” to name a few, is what keeps families coming back for more. To see what is currently available to add to your own family library go to: www.movies.disney.com for their at home titles.

The Blu-ray and DVD contains the bonus extras of “Alan Menken & The Leading Ladies: Iconic Disney Leading Ladies Share Their Musical Memories” with Alan, Jodi Benson who voices Ariel, Paige O’Hara who voices Belle from “Beauty and the Beast,” Judy Kuhn who is the voice of Pocahontas and Donna Murphy who is the voice of Mother Gothel from “Tangled” as we celebrate the music of their films in honor of the one that started it all – “The Little Mermaid.”

In the discussion, the ladies will share their memories of musically creating their characters with Alan, discuss what it means to be part of the Disney Princess/leading lady legacy and create new memories as they sing with Alan around a baby grand piano!

Also included is the sing-along mode, “’What I Want From You Is Your Voice’ An Inside Look at the Casts Original Recording Sessons,” “Stories from Walt’s Office: Gadgets & Gizmos,” “Class Bonus Features of Deleted Character: Harold the Merman,” “Under the Scene: The Art of Live Action Reference,” “Howard’s Lecture and Audio Commentary with Ron Clements, John Musker and Alan Menken” and so much more!

Also the digital code can be used with the Movies Anywhere App meaning families can watch the film just about anywhere on their computer, smartphone, TV and tablet.

“The Little Mermaid” is back with this Anniversary Edition that reminds us how much we loved it the first time in 1989. Each generation that is introduced to this film comes away with singing the songs and loving the characters.

My family is into its third generation of singing along and loving every moment together as my granddaughter now reminds us of ‘Gizmo’s & Gadgets’. Flounder and Sebastian have their proper place among her Disney stuffed animals and we couldn’t be happier.

That’s what Disney brings us, the animated stories that become generational with characters we can count on to share friendship, family, love, loyalty and adventure. I know this to be true because my first Disney film was “Fantasia” and have followed everything animated since.

So bring the family together to take another trip under the sea to visit the fin and leg friends we have come to cherish with Disney’s Anniversary Edition of “The Little Mermaid” on Blu-ray, DVD and digital.

In the end — love has no boundaries!

