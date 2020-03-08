Jeri Jacquin

On Bluray, DVD and Digital this week from director Ivan Silvestrini and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is more adventures with DRAGONHEART: Vengeance.

Lukas (Jack Kane) is the son of a farmer who lives a quiet life helping to tend the farm animals. One day while basking in the sun in a field, he hears something horrifying – the sound of his family being murdered. Running to the house he sees through the boards The Snake (Carolina Carlsson), The Scorpion (Tam Williams), The Wolf (Richard Ashton) and The Bear (Ross O’Hennessy) commit the act.

Not understanding why they group did it, he does hear in which direction each is going. Lukas makes a solemn vow that he will hold each accountable in any way possible. Beginning his journey on the road he finds a Blacksmith (Cameron Jack) who trades lands for Lukas’ first weapon and the young boy also meets the daring Darius (Joseph Millson) who has a gift with nature.

But it is the Blacksmith who tells Lukas the story of the dragon hidden in the mountains and that taking it a gift might get Lukas the help he needs. Finding the dragon, he discovers that Siveth (voiced by Helena Bonham Carter) has no use for mankind. Yet, there is something about Lukas that draws her to him as she joins the journey even if Darius is disgusted by it all leaving with a sour word.

When the story between Siveth and Darius comes to light, Lukas now understands even more that King Razvan (Arturo Muselli) has brought such a rift and all because of so many terrible secrets. Lukas wants another path, one that does not make him worse than those he seeks to bring to justice. Especially since he has found a liking to the healer Oana (Fabienne Pilolini-Castle).

Now, thirty years later, the reason behind Lukas losing his family come down to a Kings fear but that isn’t going to stop Lukas, Darius and Siveth from exposing the truth!

Kane as Lukas is a young man who loves his life on the farm. In one fleeting moment it is all taken away and he must come to terms with his anger and decide which works, revenge or uncovering the truth. Kane is conflicted but as the truths reveal themselves, the character of Lukas remembers who he is and how that will change his destiny forever.

Millson as Darius is an unhappy man who goes around finding a reason to wield his sword yet has the wonderful ability to ‘speak’ to the earth and the creatures. Lukas sees this ability and is filled with wonder by it. As his story unfolds, it is easy to see how this character became so unsatisfied with life and angry at his own past story.

Carter as Siveth is a dragon who has spent many years in solitude. After what has happened in her own life, she is guarded but knows a bad person when she smells one. Her relationship with Lukas is one of protection but, as with the others, she has her own story to tell and the unique perspective here is that Lukas, Darius and Siveth are connected!

Other cast include Ioachin Ciobanu as Messenger, Laur Dragan as The Councilor, James Longshore as Guard Captain and Edouard Philipponnat as Igor.

The Bonus Features include A New Legend – Take an intimate look at what sets this film apart from previous installments of the iconic DRAGONHEART franchise, and how filmmakers and cast came together to make this fantasy epic and Creating Siveth – Siveth is a dragon unlike any we’ve seen before. In this piece, we get a peak behind the curtain into Helena Bonham Carter’s process for breathing life into this unique character.

DRAGONHEART: Vengeance is a wonderful addition to the series in that it is another look at the story of dragons, which I am pretty partial to. The story does have remnants of the very first DRAGONHEART but it is subtle and reminds us all of why the film continues to hold a place in our hearts.

There is action, adventure, dragons, good vs. evil, loyalty, holding steadfast against those who seek to hurt others and a friendship that will break your heart. What more could we ask for in a film that is the reason large sofas, soft blankets and family cuddle time.

DRAGONHEART: Vengeance is the completion of al all-new five-movie collection already available. They include DRAGONHEART, DRAGONHEART: A New Beginning, DRAGONHEART 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse, DRAGONHEART: Battle for the Heartfire and now DRAGONHEART: Vengeance.

In the end – vengeance can darken even the noblest heart!

