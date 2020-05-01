Jeri Jacquin

Coming to DVD, Digital and OnDemand from writer/director Kerry Harris and Lionsgate is a tale of darkness emanating from a Dreamkatcher.

After the loss of his mother, young Josh (Finlay Wojtak-Hissong) along with his father Luke (Henry Thomas) and Gail (Radha Mitchell) arrive in her mountain home. Surrounded by forests and trees, Luke feels like it is a chance for them all to connect. Josh has made is clear he isn’t fond of Gail.

At night, Josh has dreams that quickly turn into nightmares. When Luke is called back down the mountain for work, Gail and Josh spend their time walking through the woods. They come upon a building with the strangest object inside and it fascinates Josh. They meet Ruth (Lin Shaye) who tells them that some of the object help capture bad dreams which interests the young boy.

Gail and Josh continue to be at odds, but she tries to remember that he is dealing with the death of his mother. He runs off without telling Gail to see Ruth feeling that she must have something that can help his sleep at night and the visions. While the two women speak, Josh wanders into the barn next store and finds an object he believes will help him.

What comes next are secrets, mystery and a spirit that has plans of its own!

Mitchell as Gail is a child psychologist who recognizes that Josh is dealing with death. Trying to give the young boy his space, it becomes clear that he is dealing with something more. Day by day she takes a deep breath and waits for Luke’s return. Mitchell jumps all in to bring the story the right amount of sanity with the right amount of creepy.

Wojtak-Hissong as Josh is the creepy factor mixed with a kid who doesn’t know how to deal with the death of a parent. Making sure Gail is the target of his frustration doesn’t help but even more is the evening hours is where his fear waits to be exploited.

Shaye as Ruth is as quirky as she wants to be but then again, I love what she does in the horror/thriller genre. She has the unique ability to be straight forward but still a hint of mystery in her voice. Never coming out directly to say what needs to be said, her hints can be more frightening than the real thing.

Thomas as Luke tries to understand Josh but eases out to handle work leaving Gail to take over. Even when he finally comes home, he has no problem making Gail the focus of Josh’s frustrations. A parent rowing down the rough river of denial doesn’t make it without hitting a waterfall! Good to see the E.T. star keeping busy.

Other cast include Jules Willcox as Becky and Joseph Bishara as Night Hag.

DREAMKATCHER is a mystery/thriller/horror mixture that plays itself out slowly. It’s a creepy yarn that deserves a dark room, a cozy couch, fluffy blankets, a bowl of popcorn and a family that likes to jump and speculate. There are moments of ‘ewwww’ and a few cover-your-eyes but isn’t that what a good yarn does?

Lin Shaye is also an Executive Producer of the film which I think is just another cool factor about her. Making a name for herself in the thriller/horror genre, she can also be seen in the cable series PENNY DREADFUL: City of Angels as Dottie Minter (excellent I must say) and coming up in KILLING WINSTON JONES and THE GNASHING.

Staying has never been so spooky!

In the end – let the nightmare begin!

