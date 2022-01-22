Jeri Jacquin

Coming to DVD from the wonderful world of the Sesame Street Workshop and Shout! Factory Kids is a look at what is in ELMO’S WORLD: All Around the Neighborhood.

Elmo shows Grover what it is that doctors do. From checking heartbeats to how to use a stethoscope and a tongue depressor letting us all know how important doctors are. They ask Ms. Noodle all sorts of questions about what a doctor is and how they dress.

Then Elmo explores what is a newspaper and wonders if Mr. Noodle reads the newspaper. In it he finds the news, stories and what the weather is going to be like. Mr. Noodle shows Elmo what else he can do with a newspaper and although it is fun, he would rather see how one reads the newspaper. Learning always makes Elmo want to dance.

Looking up more things to learn about, Elmo learns about machines and what they do – like cars, lawn mowers, excavators and even a can opener. Calling on Mr. Noodles again, they talk about machines and what they do. Elmo also discovers ramps that help people get from place to place and even building a ramp at home with your own toys and joining him is Cookie Monster.

It is time to gear up with Smartie and learn about sports and with so many different kinds of sports, Elmo is surprised. Learning about the different uniforms and things needed to play like a basketball, hockey stick and even goggles for swimming. He plays a game learning what sports equipment is needed to play the right game.

Elmo learns what it means to get dressed properly by wearing clothes that go along with the weather, but it can be tricky. Wearing the right clothes is very important and Elmo wants to make sure we all know what is best.

Maps are really helpful for learning where places are, and Elmo wants to place a game that will teach his friend how to get around at the fair. Looking at the map helps his friend get where he wants to go. Photography teaches Elmo how to get the picture just right and so much more

Elmo brings the Bonus’ of Grover’s Jobs Through the Years Mash-Up because Grover is one of the hardest working monsters. The journey takes us through Grover’s time as a taxi driver to a meteorologist. It is guaranteed a fun time remembering everything Grover was brave enough to try.

This is a family time DVD where everyone can learn about doctors, newspapers, machines, factories, ramps, sports, getting dressed, bowling, veterinarians, nighttime, transportation, maps, blocks, measuring and photographers.

ELMO’S WORLD: All Around the Neighborhood is an amazing way for children to learn about the world around them. Understanding what is it that makes the world go around is very important of course, but having Elmo show us all more than we thought is always such a delight.

This is the time families should get together and watch Elmo, Grover, Cookie Monster and friends show what they are learning as well. It is always a joy to watch our favorite Sesame Street character stretch our imaginations and give information in such a delightful and colorful way – and we would expect nothing less.

Put on your adventure hat and prepare to see the world through Elmo’s eyes because nothing could be more amazing!

In the end – it is Elmo’s World!

