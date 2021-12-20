Jeri Jacquin

Coming to theatres for the holiday week from writer/director Garth Jennings, Illumination and Universal Pictures is the joy of song with SING 2.

Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) is making a hit out of the rebuilt theatre and has invited talent scout Suki (Chelsea Peretti) to come and see what his troupe could do. After being told that they could not make it in the entertainment capital of Redshore City, it is Nana Noodleman (Jennifer Saunders) who tells him to go for it or go home.

Moon decides that he needs to gather the team to see mogul Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale). Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), Johnny (Taron Egerton), Ash (Scarlett Johansson), Gunter (Nick Kroll), Meena (Tori Kelly) jump on a bus and follow their musical leader all the way to Redshore City. Sneaking in to see Crystal, they wow him, and the group has three weeks to get the show going.

There is one hitch, the star of the show, Rosita, is replaces by Crystal’s daughter Porsha (Halsey). Moon also promises them that the legendary and reclusive Clay Calloway (Bono) will take to the stage. Now, with the help of Gunter, everyone has to work on the space adventure on stage. Johnny is dancing but gets serious lessons from street wise Nooshy (Letitia Wright), Meena is being romantic for the first time in her life, Rosita is a little different and Ash is determined to get Calloway!

It is Crystal who misunderstands an incident with Porsha that sets in motion chaos but that will not stop the gang from banding together and show off what they are truly made of – together.

McConaughey is back as the theatre owner who dreams larger than life. Wanting more for himself and the group, he reaches for the stars and although he hits bumps along the way, with the back of friends – they will all find their way into space! Cannavale as Crystal is a wolf of a man who finds humor in scaring everyone. Giving Moon a chance to create a show that will make him more money than he needs, it also comes with scary strings attached.

Witherspoon as Rosita is back to find herself challenged but still surrounded by loving friends and an always expanding family who love her so much. Kelly as Meena is back on the stage but this time has to come face to face with a romantic role that gives her pause and a bit of fear. Kroll as Gunter has his chance to shine in this film coming up with a stage theme that shoots off like a rocket.

Egerton as Johnny gets the chance to do something he really has not done before – dance with his musical number. Wright as Nooshy gets the chance to show Johnny that it is the music that will make his feet move in amazing ways. Peretti as Suki does not think Moon and the gang can make the impossible possible, that is her first mistake.

Johansson as Ash never forgets who she is and what she is capable of. Once she decides to make sure Calloway shows up, she is in it until the end. Bono as Calloway is, dare I say, awesome getting his paws wet in the animation world. Halsey as Porsha is a spoiled little girl who has a fit that had the potential to ruin everything, until she gets a wake-up call.

Shout out to Saunders as Nana Noodleman – she is the heart and soul of the group whether they know it or not. Tough but supportive and elegant as all get out. I just love this character.

Other cast include Adam Buxton as Klaus Kickenklober, Nick Offerman as Norman, Eric Andre as Darius, Julia Davis as Linda Le Bon, Spike Jonze as Jerry, Peter Serafinowicz as Big Daddy, Pharrell Williams as Alfonso and Garth Jennings as Mrs. Crawley.

SING 2 is exactly what you would expect from Illumination; colorful, musical, lively, adventuresome, friendship, loyalty, creative and most of all absolute fun to watch. The characters have a chance to work through things in a productive way that is a lesson to the younger (and young at heart) kids watching.

We all embraced the gang in the first film SING released in 2016 and watched their antics and loved the music. Here it is five years later, and nothing has changed (in a good way) and it feels wonderful to catch up with old friends.

The holiday season is a time to get together and celebrate everything that is good so gather up the family, extended family and friends to have a wonderful time. Prepare to find yourself singing, toe tapping and enjoying every moment of SING 2.

In the end – where will your dreams take you?

Comments

comments