In time for Christmas stockings from 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment is a family we all want to be part of with “Family Guy: Season 14.”

What more can be said about the Griffin family? The family consists of unpredictable Dad Peter, patient Mom Louis, tolerant gal Meg, ditzy son Chris, hilarious baby Stewie and dog Brian. Living in the town of Quahog their lives include friends like Quagmire, Cleveland, family and more than a few surprises!

The season begins with Stewie being given ADHS meds after being diagnosed with the condition. Brian takes some of them and ends up reaching out to “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin!

Stewie learns a life lesson from Tom Cruise while Dad Peter helps a friend with Father’s Day. Brian and Stewie get into a fight and needing a friend, Stewie decides to build one.

Peter decides he can make a better horror movie and getting his friends involved brings on a death that only the residents of Quahog can get away with.

Chris and Brian have to spend time together because Peter is not feeling well about his life choices. There is a showdown between Peter and his wrestling sister Karen but also Meg has insight about her family.

Lois discovers that one of Peter’s friends has a little bit of a crush on her. Even more thrilling is Peter and the guys deciding to go run with the bulls but not before Brian has an affair that leads him to a new home!

Stealing a couch puts friends at odds and Stewie becomes a commercial star with the help of some peanut butter. Email scams are horrible and when Peter is hit by one he takes off to Africa to get his money back!

When Quahag raises the drinking age Peter turns to Brian for beer. Peter decides he needs a man cave, Meg decides to get back at seniors where she volunteers and Brian kisses Joe’s wife Bonnie.

Stewie begins school and makes a new friend but Lois has to go back to the work force to pay for it. Meg shows heart for brother Chris when he is elected homecoming king on a prank. Finally, a trip to India for love sends Brian out to find a technical support phone lady he’s fallen for.

So much is the life of “Family Guy!”

Seth MacFarlane is absolutely amazing voicing Peter, Brian, Stewie and Quagmire. When I first started watching the series I had no idea that all of those voices came from one person. Each of these characters crack me up and it is with the help of MacFarlane’s inflections — so thanks for each and every time it’s happened!

Alex Borstein also brings several voice characters to light with Mom Lois, Tricia Takanawa, and her own “mother” Barbara. I will admit I think I see a little of myself in Lois! Mila Kunis voices Meg and this is a character that sure puts up with a lot from her family. Underrated and underappreciated we always cheer for her!

Seth Green is the voice of the ditzy Chris and I honestly don’t know how he does it without cracking up. Of course most of the time I have a huge question mark over my head with things Chris says but that’s what makes this character stand out.

Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment brings award-winning global product and new entertainment to DVD, Bluray, and Digital HD.

“Family Guy: Season 14” is a must have for families who love to laugh. Actually it’s more than just laughing; it’s deep-down-rolling-on-the-floor-tear-falling laughter that is contagious. This is a series that must be in the family home library. There aren’t many shows that I want in my library but “Family Guy” is front and center.

The animation is fantastic yet simple, the cast is perfection together and the issues they tackle are meant to test our funny bones to the core!

“Family Guy” has become part of our culture and with the awesome Stewie clock hanging in my office, the Brian on a sofa on my desk and talking Stewie stamper; let’s just say the impact is clear.

The DVD includes the episodes Pilling Them Softly, Papa Has a Rollin’ Son, Guy Robot, Peternormal Activity, Peter Chris & Brian, Peter’s Sister, Hot Pocket-Dial, Brokeback Swanson, A Shot in the Dark, Candy Quahog Marshmallow, The Peanut Butter Kid, Scammed Yankees, An App a Day, Underage Peter, A Lot Going on Upstairs, The Heartbreak Dog, Take a Letter, The New Adventures of Old Tom, Run Chris Run, and Road to India.

The Special Features include Deleted Scenes, Episode Commentary — Peternormal Activity, Candy Quahog Marshmallow, A Lot Going on Upstairs and Peter’s Sister, The Art of “Family Guy”, Full Episode Animatic on A Lot Going On Upstairs, and Talking Animals Mash-up.

All 20 uncensored episodes bring dancing, love, peanut butter and insane asylums. Mixed in are celebrity voices featuring Ed O’Neill, Margaret Cho, Glenn Close, Simon Cowell and so many more!

In the end — get ready to expose yourself!

