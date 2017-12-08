Nominated for Six Emmy Awards including Outstanding Series on DVD from Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment is the amazing FX series “Fargo: Year 3.”

In St. Cloud, Minnesota, it is 2010 and Ray Stussy (Ewan McGregor) really wants to put a ring on the finger of Nikki Swango (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Short on cash, he asks his brother Emmit (also Ewan McGregor) for a loan. That’s were most family problems start because Emmitt says no.

These two brothers have even deeper problems when Ray, a parole officer, decides he will enlist the help of Maurice (Scoot McNairy), a parolee, to get back at Emmitt by taking what was first Ray’s anyway. This is where things get even more twisted, because Maurice doesn’t really remember the address of Emmit’s house and ends up in another Stussy house!

Emmit’s problems come from a shady business deal with Varga (David Thewlis) and a 2-year-old loan. Now, Emmit worries about his business and has Varga investigated, which only causes a journey off a parking garage.

Back at the address Maurice did go, turns out it is the home of Ennis (Scott Hylands) Stussy of Eden Valley. To add insult to injury, temporary police chief Gloria Burgle (Carrie Coon) discovers the body of relative by marriage and their home all messed up. Of course, when the new police chief shows up and dealing with a funeral, Gloria learns something about her stepfather that she never knew. But that is a side note as she begins to investigate the murder.

Ray and Nikki try to figure out how they are going to get the stamp which is a moot point when Nikki discovers it has been moved. Emmit tells Sy (Michael Stuhlbarg) the stamp is being reframed and Sy says Ray better stay away and to make his point there is a little fender bender.

Thaddeus Mobley (Thomas Mann) writes a novel called “The Planet Wyn” in 1975, which catches the attention of Los Angeles producer Howard Zimmerman (Fred Melamed). Mobley also meets Vivian Lord (Francesca Eastwood) who tries to seduce him into a deal. He doesn’t fall for it and lets it be known he isn’t a sucker for Hollywood.

Gloria wants to know more about the Mobley story and heads to L.A. to discover that both Zimmerman and Vivian are still around with their own story to tell. In a weird time travel moment, the name Dennis Stussy takes on new meaning for Gloria.

Gloria’s partner Marshman (Mark Forward) lets her know that a man named Maurice has been found dead add more mystery to her life. Discovering Ray is his parole officer, it’s time for a visit from the local law. But before that Ray does a little brotherly costuming to get his hands on Emmitt’s money. Officer Winnie Lopez (Olivia Sandoval) is investigating a case against Sy and meets Gloria when the two piece together the weird coincidence about the slightly different addresses and names of Emmit and Ray.

Ray continues with his farce disguising himself as Emmit and it finally hits home. Ray moves his life along as a wedding is being prepared. Varga and Sy are not seeing eye to eye about the police nosing around but it gets more conflicted when someone wants to buy Stussy Lots in the form of Ruby Goldfarb (Mary McDonnell).

Gloria and Winnie get their hands on Ray to question him about Ennis’ murder but the new police chief thinks there is nothing there and lets him go. He gets home to find Nikki in a shocking state at the hands of thugs Yuri (Goran Bogdan) and Memo (Andy Yu). Wanting revenge is what will bring two brothers together one final time.

Gloria and Winnie are about to expand their investigation even further when it’s brought to a halt just as quickly. Winnie’s boss puts her back on traffic duty and tells Gloria to get out of town. Gloria isn’t taking it at all and in a fluke actually saves Nikki’s life from Golem (DJ Qualls) but breaking her parole she has to head off to prison.

Now Yuri, Meemo and Golem are on the hunt to get Nikki but fail once again as she finds herself attached to Mr. Wrench (Russell Harvard) running through the woods. All of this has Gloria demoted and everyone still on the run while Varga has expanded the business.

Emmit isn’t free from suspicion as the police are still close by but freaking him out even more is his office has been broken into and, well, tagged with a photo of a certain stamp. Varga sees how this is all affecting him trying to keep him calm. Unable to deal with it Emmitt decides there is only one thing he can do.

In St. Cloud two more Stussy’s are killed and Emmitt is talking to Gloria about the issues he had with his brother. Varga freaks out and wants Meemo to get him out of their immediately but Nikki and Mr. Wrench have other plans. Nikki makes Varga an offer he can’t refuse — or can he?

When IRS agent Dollard (Hamish Linklater) gets to his office there is a mysterious package waiting for him along with Gloria’s telephone number. Waiting for some good news, Dollard tells Gloria that there is a tax scam going on at Stussy Lots. Emmitt returns only to discover he is responsible for all the debts of the business and Nikki takes one to many chances.

But it all comes together when Gloria finds her place at the Department of Homeland Security but is still dealing with Varga and a chance that things will once again change!

McGregor as Emmitt and Ray Stussy does an insanely incredible job of playing brothers who may seem different but when it comes to being greedy and vengeful — are exactly the same. I just love the way he portrays them both to uniquely that I forget McGregor is doing both parts. Love when that happens. He is also the voice of the Captain which means this was a busy season that I’m sure McGregor isn’t likely to forget

Coon as Gloria is such a joy to watch as she is involved in a little family mystery of her own brought to her by the Stussy brothers. She takes everything in stride whereas I probably wouldn’t have been so calm. That’s what makes Coon riveting to watch and I can’t wait to see her again!

Winstead as Nikki is just a gorgeous wild child who loves her man and when things go south, she is only going to visit before returning north. Oh yes, she isn’t about to let anyone or anything get in the way of her revenge.

Thewlis as Varga gets a chance to be as bad as he wants to be. Of course, I knew he had it in him and if you have seen the 1996 film “Dragonheart” and his psycho role of King Einon, I’d say it was good training for the crazy of Varga.

The DVD of “Fargo: Year 3” contains 4-discs with all 10 episodes. There are also special features that include “First Look,” “Ray and Nikki,” “Emmit Stussy and Sy Feltz,” “One Actor Two Characters,” “Gloria Burgle,” “Varga,” “Anatomy of a Scene,” “The Digital Age,” “Connectivity and References,” “Locations” and “Noah Hawley.”

“Fargo” has become such a stellar hit for the out of the box cable channel FX. When “Fargo” aired it’s first season, I knew there were more stories that needed to be told with an appreciation of where it could all go. With the introduction of new characters each season and the return of secret favorites, it is equally amazing as I would think everyone is biting at the bit to be part of “Fargo.”

So that begs the question, will there be another season of “Fargo?” Well, FX Chief John Landgraf has said, “We haven’t heard the idea from Noah Hawley for what the fourth season would be. What we’ve encouraged Noah to do is think about it and make sure he has an idea he’s excited about.”

As vague as that may seem, I’m going to keep my hopes high and my love of “Fargo” open for another season no matter how long it takes. That’s how the fans I’ve spoken to feel about their “Fargo” fix.

In the meantime, add “Fargo: Year 3” to your home entertainment library along with the first two seasons of the amazing series that has kept us all thrilled!

In the end — it’s another limb in the tree that leads to “Fargo!”

