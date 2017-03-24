Fill your Easter basket with Fox Home Entertainment

Easter is just around the corner and spring is in the air! That’s what makes this egg carton of fun filled DVDs so exciting. Fox Home Entertainment is ready to add family time to the approaching holiday.

So, our only question is — who is hopping excited to win!? We have an amazing prize pack to offer up with the beloved family favorites with “Here Comes Peter Cottontail,” “Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade” and “Peppa Pig: Around the World.”

But that’s not all as the “Veggie Tales” crew is joining in the holiday fun with “Veggie Tales: ’Twas the Night Before Easter,” “Veggie Tales: A Very Veggie Easter Collection,” “Veggie Tales: An Easter Carol,” “Veggie Tales: Easter Double Feature with Easter Carol & Abe and the Amazing Promise,” “Veggie Tales: Easter Double Feature with ’Twas the Night Before Easter & God Made You Special,” “Veggie Tales: Esther, the Girl Who Became Queen” and finally “Veggie Tales: Noah’s Ark.”

Each of these DVD’s is filled with colorful characters with amazing stories to tell and fun that can be shared with the entire family!

All you have to do is email hellomoviemaven@aol.com with EASTER FUN in the subject line along with your name and address.

We look forward to announcing the winner!

