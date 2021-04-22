WALTER YENKOSKY APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER FOR ORANGE COUNTY MUSIC AND DANCE, A NON-PROFIT PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL IN IRVINE, CALIFORNIA.

Walter Yenkosky, Director of Operations for Orange County Music and Dance, a non-profit performing arts school in Irvine, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer effective immediately, it was announced today by Doug Freeman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of OCMD.

OCMD is a community performing arts school dedicated to providing high quality education, training and performance opportunities in music and dance for students from ages 18 months to 18 years old. Featuring a diverse student body, the school’s mission is to make the arts accessible to every child, and to provide all children the opportunity to learn music and dance, regardless of their family’s ability to pay.

“Walter joined OCMD early in 2020 as Director of Operations and Administration. His talent, initiative and tireless contributions soon made it clear that he was more than qualified to serve as Chief Operating Officer. We are privileged to have Walter as a member of our executive team.”

Yenkosky is a strategic innovator and business leader whose extensive experience in operations and project management includes ten years with the United States Marine Corps as an infantry unit leader, expert instructor and mentor. His military service also includes three tours to Iraq.

Prior to OCMD, Yenkosky held several key positions in business development and operations management with several different companies, including the Northwest Alliance of Consultants in Minnesota, where he served as an ambassador for the organization, as well as a consultant to executive management and an advisory board member. He holds an MBA from Pepperdine University, where he also graduated Summa Cum Laude as an undergraduate.

