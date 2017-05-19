Coming to Blu-ray/DVD and On Demand from writer/director Jordan Peele and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is the social thriller “Get Out.”

Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) are headed to visit her parents for the weekend. Unsure of how he will be received, Chris tries to have a positive attitude about the whole endeavor. His friend Rod (LilRel Howery) agrees to take care of the couples’ dog and stay in contact.

Arriving at the home of Missy (Catherine Keener) and Dean (Bradley Whitford) Armitage, their first meeting seems a good one. Chris also meets Rose’s brother Jeremy (Caleb Jones) and housekeeper Georgina (Betty Gabriel). He learns Missy uses hypnosis in her work and after an evening discussion believes she has hypnotized him to stop smoking.

Yet Chris can not shake the feeling that something else isn’t right around him. During a weekend gathering he meets Andrew King (Lakeith Stanfield) and realizes he knows him but not by the name. He calls Rod to share his suspicions as they turn it into joking.

Meeting the Armitage’s friends Chris speaks with Jim Hudson (Stephen Root) who says he believes the young man has an eye for the exceptional. Hudson owns a gallery and is also blind. During the gathering something happens to the man introduced as Andrew whom Chris takes as a reason to leave as soon as possible and Rose agrees.

That’s when all secrets are revealed and Chris fights for his life!

Kaluuya as Chris is an affable character who is keenly aware that there might be a problem meeting Roses’ parents, especially since she didn’t tell them he is African American. Once at the parent’s home, Kaluuya’s performance is that of a young man with great instincts who hopes he is just being over sensitive. Remember, always trust your instincts!

Williams as Rose is a young girl who is in love and wants her parents to meet the boyfriend. Trying to help Chris get past his nerves, Williams gives her character a little naïve attitude until its time not to.

Keener as Missy is just dumpy diapers from the beginning. I don’t think she smiled once actually but instead constantly giving sterns looks. Okay, so she wants what’s best for her daughter and a smoking boyfriend isn’t it. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Keener in a role like this and it is absolutely creepy.

Whitford as Dean is the jolliest member of the Armitage clan. He friends Chris right away and tries to make him comfortable at their bbq. Whitford has that brilliant smile and dancing eyes which work hugely in his favor for this character. Jones as brother Jeremy is the guy most of us would think locked in a basement. He isn’t really all there. Root as Hudson seems like the normal neighbor interested in Chris’s talent and how he can help.

Henderson as Walter freaked me out immediately and then it was crazy from that moment onward. The scene between Walter and Chris cutting wood was crazy good. Gabriel as Georgina just had me staring at the screen with her robotic answers and deep stares. Stanfield as Andrew jumps right into his role and needs to rethink that outfit — seriously.

Howery as Rod is hilarious from start to finish. Worrying for his friend he comes up with scenarios that cracked me up and if you get a moment to see the deleted scenes you’ll understand even more.

“Get Out” is a thriller that had audiences in the theatres going nuts and now you have a chance to see it for yourself or see it again! The twists and turns are unsettling as this film brought in $100 million at the box office. That should tell you what an original thriller “Get Out” truly is.

The Blu-ray combo pack includes a Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD with Ultra Violet, “Alternate Ending with Commentary by Writer/Director Jordan Peele,” “Deleted Scenes with Commentary by Writer/Director Jordan Peele” and “Unveiling the Horror of Get Out:” go behind the scenes for the making of “Get Out.”

Also included is “Q&A Discussions with Writer/Director Jordan Peele and the Cast:” Jordan Peele sits down with the cast to answer fan questions on the film hosted by Chance the Rapper, “Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Jordan Peele.” It is the alternate ending that has to be seen to be believed.

In the end — just because you are invited doesn’t mean you are welcome!

